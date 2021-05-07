Man faces more charges in relation to February standoff in College Station

A man accused of shooting at police during a standoff in College Station in February now faces additional charges in the incident.

According to College Station police, Jonathan Devon Bridges, 30, barricaded himself in an apartment at the Southgate Village complex on Feb. 25. Bridges is accused of firing at police while running from officers who had pulled over his vehicle, then breaking into an apartment, of which he had no connection to the tenants, and barricading himself inside. The apartment’s residents were not home at the time.

Later, he broke out a second-story window and fired more rounds at police, authorities said at the time. He eventually surrendered, and no injuries were reported.

Police said after speaking with Bridges, authorities went back to the apartment and used a plumber’s camera to locate the gun’s magazine behind a furnace. Officers raised the cooktop on the kitchen stove and found a Hi-Point .40-caliber pistol stowed underneath. The trigger guard had been burned to remove physical evidence, authorities said.

A report also notes Bridges did almost $6,000 in damage to the apartment, including damages to plumbing, doors, walls and windows. He is also accused of shooting at an officer when police attempted to give him a phone with which to speak to police.