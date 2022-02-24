Madison County Sheriff's Office: Remains of missing woman found, two arrested

The remains of a Madison County woman who was reported missing early this month have been found in San Jacinto County, the Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Authorities two people have been charged in connection to the death of Megan Martinez. No information about the charges or the identities of the people arrested was immediately released.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said a statement would be released later.

Martinez, 27, was last seen early Feb. 3, according to the Sheriff's Office, and she was reported missing Feb. 9.