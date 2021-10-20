Lt. Gov. Patrick says Gov. Abbott should call lawmakers back for a fourth special session

Abbott placed the illegal-voting penalty increase on the third special session call in what Patrick, the Senate’s presiding officer, characterized as a remedy for a last-minute, under-the-radar change that the House made to the GOP’s priority elections bill that passed during the second special session. The bill, which Abbott signed into law last month and goes into effect in December, decreased the crime of illegal voting from a second-degree felony to a Class A misdemeanor.

But Phelan swiftly shot down any chance of the penalty increase making it to Abbott’s desk during the third special session. He said he did not want to revisit the contentious elections bill, which had prompted a weekslong Democratic quorum break.

One House conservative, Rep. Matt Schaefer of Tyler, was quick to dispute Patrick’s telling of how the penalty decrease made it into the elections legislation.

“The simple truth is that the Senate was fully aware of the penalty reduction, and agreed to the change in conference,” Schaefer tweeted, referring to the final negotiations between the chambers over the elections bill. “I do agree that we should revisit this issue and wish the House had done so in 3rd special. But let’s keep the record accurate.”