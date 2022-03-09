Local sports calendar for March 10

Thursday, March 10
Basketball
SEC men's tournament second round: Texas A&M vs. Florida, Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m.
Baseball
A&M Consolidated at Cypress Falls, 10 a.m.
College Station at Leander, 8 p.m.
Bryan at Cedar Creek tournament
Rudder at Lufkin tournament
Golf
Texas A&M women at Clover Cup, Mesa, Ariz.
Friday, March 11
Baseball
A&M Consolidated vs. The Woodlands, Langham Creek, 10 a.m.
A&M Consolidated vs. Buda Johnson, Cypress Ranch, 1 p.m.
College Station vs. Argyle Christian, Leander, 3 p.m.
Santa Clara at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
College Station vs. Laredo United, Leander, 8 p.m.
Rudder at Lufkin tournament
Bryan at Cedar Creek tournament
Equestrian
Bridgewater College at Texas A&M, 9 a.m.
Golf
Texas A&M women at Clover Cup, Mesa, Ariz.
Soccer
Brenham girls at Rudder, 7 p.m.
Rudder boys at Brenham, 7 p.m.
A&M Consolidated girls at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.
College Station girls at Katy Paetow, 7 p.m.
Magnolia West boys at A&M Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.
Katy Paetow boys at College Station, 7:30 p.m.
Bryan boys at Harker Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Harker Heights girls at Bryan, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Katy Paetow at A&M Consolidated, 6:30 p.m.
Rudder at Waller, 6:30 p.m.
Bryan at Belton, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Lamar men at Texas A&M, noon
Vanderbilt men at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M women at Mississippi State, 4 p.m.
Track & Field
Texas A&M at NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
Baseball
A&M Consolidated at Cypress Ranch, 1 p.m.
Santa Clara at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
Bryan at Cedar Creek tournament
College Station at Leander tournament
Rudder at Lufkin tournament
Equestrian
Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m.
Golf
Texas A&M women at Clover Cup, Mesa, Ariz.
Softball
Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Track & field
Texas A&M at NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.