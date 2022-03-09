 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local sports calendar for March 10

Thursday, March 10

Basketball

SEC men's tournament second round: Texas A&M vs. Florida, Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m.

Baseball

A&M Consolidated at Cypress Falls, 10 a.m.

College Station at Leander, 8 p.m.

Bryan at Cedar Creek tournament

Rudder at Lufkin tournament

Golf

Texas A&M women at Clover Cup, Mesa, Ariz.

Friday, March 11

Baseball

A&M Consolidated vs. The Woodlands, Langham Creek, 10 a.m.

A&M Consolidated vs. Buda Johnson, Cypress Ranch, 1 p.m.

College Station vs. Argyle Christian, Leander, 3 p.m.

Santa Clara at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.

College Station vs. Laredo United, Leander, 8 p.m.

Rudder at Lufkin tournament

Bryan at Cedar Creek tournament

Equestrian

Bridgewater College at Texas A&M, 9 a.m.

Golf

Texas A&M women at Clover Cup, Mesa, Ariz.

Soccer

Brenham girls at Rudder, 7 p.m.

Rudder boys at Brenham, 7 p.m.

A&M Consolidated girls at Magnolia West, 7 p.m.

College Station girls at Katy Paetow, 7 p.m.

Magnolia West boys at A&M Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.

Katy Paetow boys at College Station, 7:30 p.m.

Bryan boys at Harker Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Harker Heights girls at Bryan, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Katy Paetow at A&M Consolidated, 6:30 p.m.

Rudder at Waller, 6:30 p.m.

Bryan at Belton, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Lamar men at Texas A&M, noon

Vanderbilt men at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M women at Mississippi State, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

Texas A&M at NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Baseball

A&M Consolidated at Cypress Ranch, 1 p.m.

Santa Clara at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Bryan at Cedar Creek tournament

College Station at Leander tournament

Rudder at Lufkin tournament

Equestrian

Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m.

Golf

Texas A&M women at Clover Cup, Mesa, Ariz.

Softball

Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Track & field

Texas A&M at NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.

