BASEBALL

• Magnolia West wins 5A state; Flower Mound takes 6A behind Aggie commits: Magnolia West defeated Argyle 3-2 to win the Class 5A state baseball championship at Round Rock’s Dell Diamond on Saturday.

Magnolia West’s Jackson Blank made a running catch in right-center field to end the game, stranding two Argyle (35-11-2) runners. Senior center fielder Blank, who was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in, was the most valuable player in helping the Mustangs (36-5) to their first state title.

Caylon Dygert (14-0) pitched a complete game, striking out five with two walks. He allowed five hits and both runs were unearned. Magnolia West’s James Ellwanger (12-2) allowed only one hit in 6 2/3 innings in a 3-0 victory over Frisco Reedy in the semifinals. He struck out 17 with one walk. He allowed the hit after striking out the first two batters in the seventh.

Magnolia West won 21-5A, which includes A&M Consolidated, College Station, Brenham and Rudder.

Flower Mound won the Class 6A title with a 6-4 victory over Pearland. The Jaquars got a pair of two-run homers from junior designated hitter Adrian Rodriguez and junior center fielder Sam Erickson, both Texas A&M commits.

• Bombers cancel Saturday’s game: The Brazos Valley Bombers canceled Saturday’s game against the Acadiana Cane Cutters because of pending inclement weather. Anyone with a ticket for that game can use it at any upcoming Bombers game.

The Bombers are scheduled to play the Baton Rouge Rougarou at 7 p.m. Sunday at Edible Field.

LITTLE LEAGUE

• District 33 play continues: College Station White and Bryan Harvey Red won a pair of games in District 33 Little League Junior Minor A Baseball playoff action Saturday night at Brian Bachmann Community Park.

CS White defeated Harvey Blue 12-6 and Harvey Red downed Bryan United 14-11 in a pair of losers’ bracket games. Those two teams will play again at 6 p.m. Sunday. CS Charcoal will play CS Maroon in the winners’ bracket final at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

CS Black and Harvey White were winners Saturday night in Junior Minor B action. CS Black defeated United Red 13-7 and Harvey White topped Harvey Grey 10-3. CS Black and Harvey White will play again at 6 p.m. Sunday. CS Natural and CS Silver will meet in the winners’ bracket final at 7:45 p.m.

— Eagle staff reports