local roundup

• Rudder wins Bronze at Bastrop: The Rudder volleyball team won a trio of matches at the Bastrop ISD tournament on Saturday to claim first place in the Bronze division.

The Lady Rangers defeated London 25-23, 16-25, 27-25; Del Valle 25-12, 25-16; and Round Rock McNeil 13-25, 25-27, 25-15.

Rudder (17-4) was led by Londyn Singleton who had 39 digs, 24 kills and five aces. She was complemented by Reagan Aponte (72 assists, 22 digs, 16 kills), Neeley Rutledge (45 digs, 14 kills) Gabby Baker (49 digs), Kimora Maxey (18 kills, 4 blocks) and Allison Layton (16 kills).

• College Station finishes 5th: College Station placed fifth in the Gold bracket of the VolleyPfest tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Cougars lost to Fredericksburg in its first match of the day, but came back to beat Magnolia and Cedar Ridge.

A&M Consolidated split matches in the Silver bracket, beating Abilene, but falling to Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Lexington won the Copper bracket by defeating Connally, Waco University and Hutto.

• Bryan falls to Martin: Arlington Martin defeated Bryan 25-12, 25-14 at the Fraulen Volleyfest in New Braunfels on Saturday.

Brenham lost its first match Saturday in the Silver bracket to San Antonio Reagan 25-18, 20-25, 25-17 but bounced back to beat Round Rock Westwood 25-22, 25-14 before losing its last match to San Antonio Antonian 25-21, 25-17.

• Gamble wins 1,000 match: The seventh-ranked Blinn volleyball team defeated Cisco College in the Region V vs. Region XIV Showdown on Saturday at Coastal Bend College in Beeville to give head coach Terry Gamble his 1,000th career collegiate victory.

Blinn won the match 22-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-18 as setter Kelsi Wingo had 29 assists. Kierslynn Wright added 15 kills, Ellie Turner had 21 digs and Emily Hardee added 19.

Gamble, a 2007 inductee into the NJCAA Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame, is in his fifth season at Blinn and 26th overall in college. His 871 victories at the JC level is first among active coaches and sixth all-time.