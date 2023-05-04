SOFTBALL

Blinn caps regular season with double header sweep:PORT ARTHUR—The Blinn softball team beat Lamar State-Port Arthur 12-4 in six innings and 12-3 on Wednesday in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader.

Blinn's Haley Rust had three hits in Game 1, while Caitlyn Stevens had two hits and three RBIs. Sydnie Cline (4-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts over five innings to earn the win.

In Game 2, Emily Kristynik had four hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs for the Buccaneers. Chloee Mason (10-8) earned the victory,allowing two unearned runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Blinn (28-20, 14-10) will be the fourth seed for the conference tournament and will play top-seeded Bossier Parish on May 12 in Bossier City, Louisiana.

BIRTHDAYS

OUR POLICY: If you know of someone sports-related in the Brazos Valley about to have a birthday, email, mail or fax us the name of the person, what sport he or she plays and where they go to school or what city they live in. Also include the date and year of birth. The person must be at least 13 years old. Birthday information and photos can be emailed to sports@ theeagle.com. Please send pictures in jpg format. Pictures WILL NOT be returned.