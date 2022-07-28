local roundup

BASEBALL

• Madisonville pair honored: Madisonville junior pitcher Rayce Hudson and senior catcher Cody Borgfeld earned honorable mention on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state baseball team.

Hudson was 7-1 with an 0.48 earned run average. Borgfeld batted .410 with 20 runs batted in. The pair helped the Mustangs to a 21-10 record.

Hudson and Borgfeld previously earned third-team, all-state honors by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association. The THSCA all-state teams typically include two players per infield positions and catcher, while the TSWA only include one. The TSWA also take into consideration postseason play.

Sinton’s Blake Mitchell and Jaquae Stewart shared player of the year honors on the TSWA 4A team.

Mitchell, who played shortstop, batted .465 with seven home runs and 52 RBIs. He also was 6-0 pitching with a 0.39 earned run average with 67 strikeouts in 35.1 innings. Stewart, who played first base, batted .414 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs. He also was 8-0 pitching with a 0.17 ERA. The two juniors led Sinton to the state title.

SOCCER

• Stevenson wins Golden Boot: Brazos Valley Cavalry FC forward Ethan Stevenson won the United States Soccer League Two’s Golden Boot award that goes to the player with the season’s most goals.

Stevenson, who will be a sophomore this fall at Winthrop University, had 19 goals for the 11-2-1 BV Cavalry, which won the Lone Star Division. Stevenson averaged scoring a goal every 57 minutes, one of the league’s best rates in its 27-year history. Last year’s Golden Boot winner was West Virginia United’s Nicolas Molina who had 16 goals. Stevenson’s total is the highest since South Carolina United FC’s Marek Weber scored 18 in 2018.

BV Calvary FC’s second ended with a 3-0 to Asheville SC in the first round of the USL2 playoffs.

— Eagle staff report