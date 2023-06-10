LITTLE LEAGUE

Teams reach winners' bracket finals in LL 33 playoffs: College Station Charcoal and CS Maroon grabbed victories in District 33 Little League Junior Minor A Baseball playoff action Friday night at Brian Bachmann Community Park.

Charcoal defeated Bryan Harvey Red 12-2 and CS Maroon outlasted CS White 12-7 to advance to a winners' bracket finale at 7:45 p.m. Sunday. In losers' bracket action Friday night, Bryan Harvey Blue defeated CS National 18-4 and Bryan United downed Madisonville 12-1. In Saturday's losers' bracket games, CS White will play Harvey Blue at 6 p.m. and United will play Harvey Red at 7:45 p.m.

CS Natural and CS Silver advanced to a winners' bracket finale at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in Junior Minor B Baseball play. CS Natural edged Bryan United Red 12-11 on Friday and CS Silver downed Harvey White 19-7. CS Black defeated Bryan United Black 15-5 on Friday to advance to play United Red at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the losers' bracket with Harvey Grey playing Harvey White before at 6.

SOCCER

Cougars' Peevey named Region 5's best: College Station boys soccer coach Chad Peevey was named the Region 5 Coach of the Year by the Texas High School Coaches Association. CS was 19-5-3, advancing to the Class 5A Region III championship game for the first time in school history. It also won 21-5A.

— Eagle staff reports