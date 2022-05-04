local roundup

BASEBALL

St. Joseph wins bi-district game: The St. Joseph baseball team, making its seventh straight playoff appearance, scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 14-2 victory over Bulverde Living Rock in Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division V bi-district action at the St. Joseph Athletic Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Joseph had 13 hits with multiple hits by Peter Najvar, Coleman Gurganus, Walker West and Luke Johnson. Gurganus, West, Ben Curtis, Cam Phillips and Johnson all had RBI hits in the first. The Eagles added four runs in the second as JP Nutt and Luke Reiger had RBI hits and Gurganus a sacrifice fly to make it 10-1.

Reiger pitched a complete game, striking out nine in five innings, allowing five hits. Living Rock loaded the bases with the third with no outs, but Reiger had back-to-back strikeouts and induced a fly ball.

St. Joseph will be at Baytown Christian next Tuesday in area action.

CSISD hires Reed’s replacement: The College Station Independent School District has hired Kevin Starnes to replace retiring director of athletics Buddy Reed.

Starnes has been the AD at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD the last two years.

“Kevin has developed a reputation as an exceptional leader and possesses a strong vision and passion for developing athletic programs, students and coaches,” CISD superintendent Mike Martindale said in a release. “His experience in a highly decorated, two-high school district will be valuable for implementing processes and procedures to ensure even greater success for our student-athletes at all of our middle and high school campuses.”

Starnes also was assistant principal at Colleyville High for three years and associate principal for three more years. He also coached basketball, cross country, football, golf, tennis and track at Brookshire-Royal, Kempner, Alvarado and Grapevine.

Starnes’ hiring, recommended by Martindale, is pending approval of the CISD board of trustees.

Blair Charities dinner tonight: The celebration dinner and silent auction for the Coach Blair Charities 19th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit Special Olympics Texas at Traditions Club will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the Brazos County Expo Center. Cost is $20 for the fish fry dinner and drinks.

Brazos Christian's Hoffmeier leaving: Brazos Christian head football coach Ben Hoffmeier is leaving to be an assistant coach at Bastrop to coach linebackers.

Hoffmeier has been Brazos Christian’s head football coach since April 2018. In four seasons with the Eagles, Hoffmeier was 23-18 with four playoff appearances. His best season came in 2021 at 8-3.

"It's a bittersweet day," Hoffmeier wrote in a Twitter post. "For the last four years we have loved the BCS community, and the love and support has been incredible. We are eternally grateful. We feel God has called us to a new opportunity. While we were not looking to move, God showed us a new path. With great excitement we are choosing to follow God's call."

GOLF

Allen boys finish second at state: The Allen Academy boys golf team finished second in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 2A state tournament at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.

Lubbock’s Kingdom Prep won with a 36-hole score of 649. Allen shot 705.

Allen sophomore Jackson Funkhouser shot 155 (77-78) to be third medalist. Kingdom Prep’s Banner Scarborough won with a 139 and teammate Luke D’Alise was second with 150.

Allen sophomore Ethan Lucas shot 161 (86-75) for fifth medalist. Other Allen scores were freshman Lathan Lucas 193 (93-100), freshman Seonhu Lee 199 (101-98), sophomore Matthew Lightsey 203 (103-100) and Eli Dawson 205 (96-105). Allen was the runner-up for the second straight year.

For the girls, Allen sophomore Katherine Ortgies shot 184 (92-92) to be third medalist. Other Allen scores were juniors Cassidy Hassell 216 (111-105) and Cameron Cloud 224 (109-115).

