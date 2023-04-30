BASEBALL

■ Consol to open playoffs against Belton on Thursday:The A&M Consolidated baseball team will open the Class 5A playoffs with a best-of -3 hi-district series against Belton at 7 p.m. Friday in Belton. Game 2 will be at 2 pam. Saturday at Consol's Tiger Field with Game 3 to follow if necessary.

Consol (16 -10, 10 -4) wrapped up the regular season with a 3-1 victory over College Station on Friday at Cougar Field. Consol finished third in District 21-5A, while Belton finished second in 22-5A.

TRACK & FIELD

■ Bryan's Turner wins high jump at regional meet:WACO — Bryan's Tyson Turner won the boys high jump at 6 feet, 10 inches on Saturday at the Class 6A Region II track meet at Waco Midway. Turner also finished 11th in the 300-meter hurdles (40.50).

Bryan's Saniyah Johnson placed eighth in the girls long jump at 18-2 and finished 12th in the 400 at 59.45.

Turner will compete in the boys high jump at the 6A state meet on May 13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

■ St. Joseph girls win regionals, boys place third:

ROUND ROCK — The St. Joseph girls track and field team won the TAPPS Class 2A South Regional meet on Saturday, while the boys team took third.

On the girls side, St. Joseph's Leah Hurley, Alex Garcia, Riley Milhollon and Clare Najvar won the 4x100-meter relay, while Najvar also won the long jump, 100 and 200 and placed third in the high jump, and Anna Eubanks won the 100 hurdles.

The Lady Eagles' state qualifiers included Robin Eubanks, Clare Boyle, Anna Eubanks and Hurley, who took second in the 4x400 relay, while Boyle, Ryan Mithollon, Riley Mithoflon and Garcia placed second in the 4x200 relay. Hurley finished second in the 400. Anna Eubanks placed second and Ryan Milhollon fourth in the 300 hurdles. Boyle was second in the 800. Garcia took third in the 200. Garcia finished third in the 200. Anna Eubanks was fourth in the high jump, and Reagan Provin was fourth in the 3,200.

On the boys side, St. Joseph's Marc Mishler won the 200 and finished second in the 100 and high jump, and Liam Kilbride won the 3,200, placed second in the 1,600 and placed third in the 800. Bryant Hutka, Peter Najvar, Colt Bundick and Mishler also finished second in the 4x100 relay. Peter Najvar finished fourth in the 100 and triple jump, and Colt Bundick also qualified for state by placing fourth in the 200.

The state meet is set for next Friday and Saturday at Panther Stadium in Hewitt.