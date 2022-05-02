local roundup

BASEBALL

Blinn sweeps: BLINN – The Blinn College baseball team swept Galveston College on Monday at Hohlt Park, taking a 10-9 victory in the opener and rallying for a 6-5 walk-off win in the nightcap in Region XIV South play.

Blinn (20-29, 13-11) moved into third place in the South with the sweep, dropping Galveston (20-33, 10-11) into fifth.

FOOTBALL

Somerville hires Brenham assistant: Somerville hired Philip Roberts to be the Yeguas’ athletic director and head football coach at a special school board meeting Monday night. Roberts spent five years in Brenham and was the Cubs’ offensive coordinator.

Roberts replaces Cal Neatherlin, who was hired at Corpus Christi Carroll in March.

Before coming to Brenham, Roberts spent 10 seasons at Pearland. Roberts started as assistant offensive line coach and moved his way up as offensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, and assistant head coach during his tenure with the Oilers, which included a Class 5A state championship in 2010 and a state championship game appearance in 2013.

Roberts’ wife, Katie, is the head softball coach at Brenham.

Somerville went 5-6 overall last season, advancing to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Yeguas will be in Class 2A Division II’s District 14 the next two seasons with Burton, Falls City, Louise, Runge Snook, and Yorktown.

— Eagle staff report