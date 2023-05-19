BASEBALL

 Bombers announce return of six pitchers for 2023: The Brazos Valley Bombers announced the return of six pitchers for the upcoming season Thursday, including former Rudder pitcher Trent Thompkins and former College Station pitcher Austin Teel.

The group includes Wharton County right-handed pitcher Ryan Pehrson, who is committed to Northern Kentucky, along with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior lefty Dalton LeBlanc, Angelo State righty Hunter Mayo and Nebraska lefty Chandler Benson.

Thompkins is a senior righty at Lamar, while Teel is a junior lefty at Angelo State.

The Bombers will open the Texas Collegiate League season against the Seguin River Monsters at 7 p.m. May 31 at Edible Field.  No. 8 Blinn sweeps Paris in Region XIV Su-

per Regional: CARTHAGE — The eighth-ranked Blinn baseball team beat Paris 11-3 on Wednesday and 18-0 on Thursday to sweep their best-of-3 Region XIV Super Regional series. The Buccaneers earned their first trip to the NJCAA Division I World Series for the first time since 2014. The national tournament is set for May 27 to June 3 at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado.

SOCCER 

Toucans FC announce four additions to 2023 roster: The Twin City Toucans FC announced the signing of four players for the 2023 season, including returners Micah Gun and Alex Acton-Petronotis and newcomers Fela Osifeso and Best Emena.

Gun and Acton-Petronotis played for the franchise last season. Gun is a junior goalkeeper at North Florida, while College Station native Acton-Petronotis recently played his fourth season as a defender at Seattle.

Osifeso is a forward/midfielder at Mount St. Mary, while Emena is a junior midfielder at Incarnate Word.

The Toucans, formerly the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC, will open their USL League 2 season against AC Houston Sur at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Edible Field.

— Eagle staff reports