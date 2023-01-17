local roundup

FOOTBALL

• Former Consol coach Raffield resigns: Bridgeland football coach David Raffield announced his retirement Tuesday. Raffield was at A&M Consolidated from 2011-16, going 46-26 and making the playoffs every year. Raffield, who was head coach at Cypress Falls from 2003-10 after being an assistant for 11 years, returned to the Cy-Fair ISD when Bridgeland opened in 2017. The Bears played a JV schedule that first season. He was 41-19 in five seasons.

The 58-year-old Raffield was 142-84 overall in 19 seasons, making the playoffs 15 times. His 2006 Cy-Falls team lost to Cedar Park in the 5A DII title game, but became the first Cy-Fair ISD team to make a state championship game.

Raffield at Consol replaced Jim Slaughter who was with Tigers from 2000 after taking over for Ross Rogers. Other finalists for the job 11 years ago at Consol were Consol defensive coordinator Ray Kavanaugh, Midwest City, Okla., head coach Steve Huff, a former Consol assistant; Rodney Webb of Mesquite Horn, Derek Rush of Tyler John Tyler and Navasota’s Lee Fedora, a former Consol player, who was first offered the job.

Raffield’s retirement was first reported by Texas Football.

— Eagle staff reports