SOCCER

■ Toucans to hit road tonight to face Royals: The Twin City Toucans FC will travel to face the AHFC Royals at Campbell Road Sport Park in Houston in USL League Two play at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Toucans, formerly the Brazos Valley Cavalry, opened their season with a 2-0 victory over AC Houston Sur on Thursday night at Edible Field. Rhys Shirley and Miguel Pantera each scored a goal early in the second half, and goalkeeper Micah Gunn finished off the shutout.

After facing the Royals, the Toucans will play road matches against AC Houston Sur at 6 p.m. June 10 and Round Rock SC at 6 p.m. June 14 before returning home for three straight games beginning with a matchup at 7:30 p.m. June 17 against Houston FC at Edible Field.

— Eagle staff report