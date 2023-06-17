BASEBALL

Bombers' rally falls short against Cane Cutters: YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Brazos Valley Bombers rallied for two runs in the seventh inning and another run in the ninth but couldn't catch the Acadiana Cane Cutters, falling 5-4 on Friday in Texas Collegiate League play at Fabacher Field.

Acadiana scored three runs in the fourth for a 5-1 lead, but Brazos Valley's Seth Werchan scored on a fielder's choice and Casey Sunseri drove in a run with a single in the seventh to get the Bombers within two runs. Then in the ninth Cole Modgling singled in Erick Martinez to cut Acadiana's lead to 5-4, but the Cane Cutters struck out Ben Columbus with runners on first and second base to seal the victory.

The teams will play again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fabacher Field.

SOCCER

Toucans to host Houston FC tonight: The Twin City Toucans FC will host Houston FC at 7 p.m. Saturday in USL2 play at Edible Field.

The Toucans (2-1-1) shut out Round Rock SC 5-0 on Wednesday in Hutto. Issaka Salifu scored two goals for Twin City, while Isaak Torossian, Timothy Ospina and Felix Mesquita each scored one and Micah Gun and Victor Villarreal combined for the shutout in goal.

— Eagle staff reports