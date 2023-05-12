TRACK & FIELD

 ■ Flemings leads Cameron girls to sixth at 3A state meet: AUSTIN Cameron's Yierra Flemings won the 100-meterhurdlesand400andplacedsecond in the long jump and third in the triple jump to score enough points for a sixth-place team finish in the Class 3Agirls state track and field meet Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Flemings finished the 100 hurdles in 13.92 seconds and the 400 in 54.51 seconds. She leapt 18 feet, 8.25 inches on her sixth and final jump in the long jump to take the silver medal, and she skipped 38-7.5 in the triple jump.

University City Randolph won the 3A girls title with 94points followed by Gunter (70),Fairfield (61),Goliad (48) and Holiday (40). Cameron and Shallowater tied for sixth with 34.

The 5A and 2Ameets are set for Friday.

BASKETBALL

■ Tullis earns Blinn's Don Wilhelm Award: BRENHAM—Blinn sophomore forward Tiffany Tullis won the 2022-23 Don Wilhelm Award as Buccaneers' most valuable player.

Brown, who is committed to Texas State, led Blinn (31-4, 15-1) in scoring and rebounding last season, averaging 14.4points and 12.6boards a game. She finished her career as Blinn's all-time leader in rebounds (767) after setting the school's single-season recordwith441 last season.