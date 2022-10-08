local roundup

FOOTBALL

• Somerville 27, Snook 12: SOMERVILLE — The Somerville Yeguas built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off the Snook Bluejays 27-12 on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play.

Snook’s Lance Lara ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter to cut Somerville’s lead to 14-12, but the league-leading Yeguas (3-4, 3-0) answered with two more scores to put away the game.

Lara finished with 107 yards on 12 carries.

Somerville will play at Runge next Friday, while Snook (3-3, 1-1) will host Burton.

• Gonzales 32, Caldwell 20: CALDWELL — Caldwell’s Boone Turner threw two touchdown passes to Corbin Stewart, and Korbin Burns threw a 65-yard TD pass to Coy Becka, but the Hornets couldn’t rally past Gonzales, falling 32-20 on Friday in District 12-4A Division II play.

Braxton Smith and Tavarean Grimes led the Hornet defense with seven tackles each. Grimes also had a sack and a fumble recovery.

Caldwell (0-6, 0-1) will play at La Grange next Friday, and Gonzales (3-3, 1-0) will play at Cuero.

• Rockdale 34, Troy 27: TROY — Rockdale’s Isaiah Sauls recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown with 47 seconds left to give the Tigers a 34-27 victory over Troy in a back-and-forth District 11-3A Division I affair Friday at Trojan Stadium.

Down 20-13 to start the fourth quarter, Rockdale (2-4, 1-1) twice tied the game, first on Blaydn Barcak’s 8-yard TD pass to Gerren Marrero 6 seconds into the period and later on Barcak’s 7-yard TD run with 2 minutes left. The Tiger defense forced the Trojans (2-5, 1-2) to punt, and Rockdale’s special teams made the play of the game.

Barcak completed 10 of 19 passes for 137 yards and two TDs with one interception. Tim Grice ran for 67 yards and a TD on 13 carries, and Barcak had 29 yards on 15 carries. Grice also led Rockdale in receiving with five catches for 73 yards, while Marrero caught two TD passes covering 20 yards combined.

Rockdale’s Cade Pantaleon had an interception.

The Tigers will host Lorena next Friday, while Troy will play at Franklin.

• Brenham 47, Montgomery 14: MONTGOMERY — Brenham’s Keith Crawford ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight passes for 123 yards and another score as the Cubs cruised past Montgomery 47-14 on Friday in District 10-5A Division II play.

Rylan Wooten completed 15 of 24 passes for 207 yards and two TDs for the Cubs (3-3, 2-0), and Ian Stelter caught two passes for 25 yards and one TD. Wooten also ran for 132 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

Defensively for Brenham, Dylan Franklin-McDonald and Micah Tanner each recovered fumbles. Savion Ragston had an interception, and Jaeren Robinson had a sack.

Montgomery (1-6, 1-2) will play at Richmond Randle on Thursday, and Brenham will host Lamar Consolidated next Friday.

— Eagle staff reports