Four from Blinn earn TABC awards: Blinn women's basketball head coach Jeff Jenkins, women's assistant coach Antreanna Brooks, men's assistant Adam Schwartz and women's basketball forward Tiffany Tullis were all recognized by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches on Monday.

Jenkins was named the organization's junior college coach of the year while Brooks took home assistant coach of the year honors. This season, the Blinn women won the Region XIV regular-season title and reached the NJCAA Division 1 tournament.

Tullis was named the junior college player of the year. She averaged a double-double of 14.4 points and 12.6 rebounds. Schwartz was named the men's assistant of the year after helping the Buccaneers to a 23-8 record.

