local roundup

SWIMMING
• Brazos Christian’s Gay wins two silver medals at state: SAN ANTONIO — Brazos Christian freshman Julia Gay earned a pair of silver medals at the TAPPS Division 3 state swimming meet Thursday at the Josh Davis Natatorium.
Gay took second in the girls 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 13.65 seconds. Plano Coram Deo Academy’s Ava Pape won the event in 2:07.74. Gay, who was the Eastern Regional swimmer of the meet last month, also finished second in the girls 100 butterfly, finishing in 1:01.07. Coram Deo’s Eloise Williamson won in 55.73.
Brazos Christian sophomore Cara Beth Coleman finished eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:16.86), while sophomore Sydney Goen placed 14th in the 50 freestyle (30.41) and 15th in the 100 freestyle (1:08.81).
BASEBALL
• Calvert’s Foster to be included in Negro Leagues Bobbleheads: The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will unveil the officially licensed Negro Leagues Field of Legends Bobbleheads on Friday that will include Calvert native Rube Foster to celebrate Black History Month and the anniversary of the founding of the Negro National League. The bobbleheads will replicate the 13 life-size statues on the Field of Legends at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.