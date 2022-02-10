local roundup

SWIMMING

• Brazos Christian’s Gay wins two silver medals at state: SAN ANTONIO — Brazos Christian freshman Julia Gay earned a pair of silver medals at the TAPPS Division 3 state swimming meet Thursday at the Josh Davis Natatorium.

Gay took second in the girls 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 13.65 seconds. Plano Coram Deo Academy’s Ava Pape won the event in 2:07.74. Gay, who was the Eastern Regional swimmer of the meet last month, also finished second in the girls 100 butterfly, finishing in 1:01.07. Coram Deo’s Eloise Williamson won in 55.73.

Brazos Christian sophomore Cara Beth Coleman finished eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:16.86), while sophomore Sydney Goen placed 14th in the 50 freestyle (30.41) and 15th in the 100 freestyle (1:08.81).

BASEBALL