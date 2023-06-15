■ Rudder hires new offensive coordinator: Rudder has hired former Hempstead and LSU player Terrence Tolliver as the football team's offensive coordinator, the Rangers announced Wednesday on Twitter. Tolliver graduated from Hempstead in 2007 then played for LSU until 2011. He spent time with the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears in the NFL as well as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL before getting into coaching in 2019-21 as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Hearne.