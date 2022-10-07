local roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Lady Cougars sweep Magnolia in 21-5A play: Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym.

Ava Martindale also had 21 digs for the Lady Cougars (24-15, 6-3), and Blair Thiebaud had 31 assists.

Rudder drops road match at Magnolia West: MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Magnolia West 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 on Friday in District 21-5A play.

Allison Layton and Londyn Singleton each had seven kills for Rudder (30-13, 2-7), while Reagan Aponte had 23 assists and 12 digs, and Charity Rayford had four kills and three blocks.

Magnolia West won the JV match 25-23, 23-25, 15-9 and the freshman match 25-20, 25-12.

Brenham tops Consol in district action: The Brenham volleyball team defeated A&M Consolidated 25-11, 25-16, 18-25, 25-13 in District 21-5A play Friday at Tiger Gym. Consol dropped to 10-22 overall and 2-7 in district, and Brenham improved to 27-12 overall and a league-leading 8-1.

No. 14 Blinn sweeps Coastal Bend in road match: BEEVILLE — The 14th-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Coastal Bend 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 in Region XIV Conference play on Thursday.

Sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright led Blinn (26-6, 7-4) in kills with 18, while sophomore libero Ellie Turner had a team-high 17 digs.

The Buccaneers will host Lee at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kruse Center in Brenham.

Blinn defeats Texas Wesleyan in Super Smash Bros: BRENHAM — The Blinn Super Smash Bros esports team topped Texas Wesleyan 2-1 on Thursday. Sophomores Brett Fahrenholz and Christian Ekpenike and freshmen Jacob Starr and Dawson Beatty led the Buccaneers to victory.

Blinn will have a Valorant match against the University of Central Florida Rising at 8 p.m. Monday. Blinn’s Super Smash Bros team will resume its season against the University of Guam at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.

