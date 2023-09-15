VOLLEYBALL

College Station sweep: The College Station volleyball team defeated Montgomery 25-23, 25-11, 25-21 in District 21-5A play Friday night at Cougar Gym.

The Lady Cougars (22-11, 3-0) were led by Avery Psencik (15 kills, 10 digs), Blair Thiebaud (30 assists, 11 digs, 5 kills, 4 aces) and Camryn Kimes (14 digs).

Brazos Christian rolls: The Brazos Christian volleyball team defeated Cypress Christian 25-12, 25-10, 25-23 on Thursday.

Leading BC were Cate Wright (14 kills, 10 digs), Reagan Young (16 kills),

Hallie Jacobus (10 digs), Emily Sullivan (12 digs), Peyton Spaw (13 digs) and Emily Angerer (37 assists).

Brazos Christian will be home to Round Rock Christian on Tuesday.

Blinn wins again: BRENHAM – Blinn defeated Northwest Mississippi Community College 25-11, 25-12, 25-15 in junior college volleyball Thursday at the Kruse Center.

The Buccaneers (22-1) won their 21st straight.

Blinn’s top players were Kellen Dorotik (12 kills), Brooke Pattschull (9 kills), and Lexi Higgins (9 kills). Dorotik leads NJCAA Division I in kills with 274.

Rudder subvarsity results: The Rudder JV volleyball team (12-4) lost to Willis 21-25, 25-11, 16-14 at the Huntsville tournament on Thurday, but came back to beat West Fork 25-19, 15-25, 15-13 and New Caney 25-18, 25-20. The Rudder freshmen (7-10) lost to Willis 25-14, 25-13 and West Fork 25-13, 25-19 and defeated New Caney 25-19, 25-20.

AMCMS rolls: The A&M Consolidated Middle School volleyball teams swept Davila on Thursday.

The 8th Black won 25-8, 25-18; the 8th Silver won 25-17, 25-16; the 7th Black won 25-8, 25-13; and the 7th Silver won 25-11, 25-14.

SOCCER

Blinn beats Trinity Valley: ATHENS – Blinn defeated Trinity Valley Community College 6-0 in Region XIV women’s soccer Friday.

Scoring for Blinn (6-2, 3-1) were Rileigh Toner, Paola Brizuela Razo Marissa Aparicio, Brianna Hoffman, Haylee McBride and Emeyda Cruz. Getting assists were, Annika Murdoch, Eleanor Sargeant, Razo, Hoffman and Cruz. Madison Ortiz got the shutout with four saves.

Blinn’s six victories matches ties for most in program history, which was 2018, its maiden season.

