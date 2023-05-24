Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BASEBALL

■BV Bombers add 4:The Brazos Valley Bombers

have added Angelo State junior second baseman Justin Harris, Texas State sophomore infielder Ryan Leary, Sam Houston State sophomore infielder Hunter Autrey and Temple College freshman infielder Simon Larranga.

Harris is batting .322 with seven homers and 48 runs batted in as the Rams enter the NCAA DII South Central Super Regional. Leary has started 35 games. He is batting .277 with seven homers and 22 RBIs as the Bobcats enter the Sun Belt Conference tournament. Autrey has seen action in 13 games, going 4 for 23 at the plate. Larranga is batting .346 with 12 homers and 38 RBIs for the Leopards who were 35-19.

BASKETBALL

■Consol's Teran pledges to Texas College:A&M Consolidated's Mia Teran has committed to Texas College, according to Lady Tiger head coach Wendy Hines.

The 5-foot-7 Teran, who averaged approximately 15 points per game, helped the Lady Tigers go 19-17, including an 11-3 record in 21-5A to tie Montgomery Lake Creek for second.

ET CETERA

■College Station's Debow to compete in Las Vegas:College Station's Christopher "Full Metal" Debow will face Emanuel "No Love" Muniz on in Power Slap welterweight action Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

The Debow-Muniz match is on the main card of Power Slap 2.

The 27-year-old Debow, who is a delivery driver for Tiff's Treats, is the fifth-ranked welterweight. Muniz, 23, is ranked third in middleweight.

GOLF

■Consol's Clough ties for 19th:A&M Consolidated's Ian Clough tied for 19th at the Class 5A boys state golf tournament at Georgetown's White Wing Golf Club. Clough, a Mary-Hardin Baylor signee, shot rounds of 77 and 75 for an 8-over 152 total. Texarkana's Thomas Curry took medalist honors at under 10-under 134 (66-68), five shots ahead of Frisco Wakeland's Luke Colton.

Montgomery Lake Creek won the boys title at 9-over 595, beating Smithson Valley by six strokes. Frisco Wakeland was third at 605. It was Lake Creek's first title.

Centerville sophomore Ty Chrisman was seventh in 2A at 9-over 151 at Austin's Lions Golf Course. Lindsay won at 49-over 617 followed by New Home and Albany. It was Lindsay's second straight title.

Franklin junior Ryan Tucker tied for 17th in 3A at 17over 171 at Austin's Jimmy Clay Golf Course. Callisburg won state at 37-over 613 followed by Brock Gold (621) and Bowie (643).

Austin Westlake won the 6A title at Georgetown's Legacy Hills Golf Club at 3-under 573, five shots ahead of Lake Travis. Houston Memorial was third at 583. It was Westlake's sixth straight title.

Canyon Randall won the 4A title at Austin's Legends Golf Course at 27-over 603, four shots ahead of Andrews. Sulphur Springs (615) was third.

SOCCER

■Toucans adds players:The Twin City Toucans FC soccer team has added a trio of collegiate players in Campbell University junior defender Owen Mikoy and senior defender Kyoji Hata along with Coastal Bend College defender Shane O'Riordan.

The Toucans also signed striker/center Nicolas Pechenyi who played with the New York Soccer Club MLS NEXT U19 and SV Germania Salchendorf before signing a professional contract with the Michigan Stars FC.

The Toucans will open the season against AC Houston Sur at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Edible Field.

— Eagle staff reports