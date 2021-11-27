 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
local roundup
0 comments

local roundup

  • 0

BASKETBALL

• Bryan girls lose at Hendrickson: PFLUGERVILLE — The Bryan girls basketball team fell to Pflugerville Hendrickson 73-35 on Saturday in nondistrict play. Bryan (0-4) will host Cypress Ridge at 6 p.m. Friday. Hendrickson improved to 9-0.

— Eagle staff report

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert