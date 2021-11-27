local roundup
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
A police standoff that lasted for hours on Saturday ended in the arrest of a 19-year-old Bryan man.
Another Brazos County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, health officials reported Wednesday.
Prairie View A&M is a small, historically black university with an enrollment just north of 8,000 students and located in a rural town, bu…
CS man in jail on drug charges
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: Is College Station now THE favorite in 5A-I? Sizing up A&M Consolidated's chances with Crosby
On the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast, DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to discuss College Station's impressive win over Frisco Lone Star and A&M C…
The following will be closed in the Bryan-College Station area in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday:
Four days before Texas A&M closes the football regular season against Louisiana State on Saturday, a longstanding Aggie tradition took pla…
CYPRESS — A late rally wasn’t enough for the A&M Consolidated football team as the Tigers fell in a 53-50 shootout to Crosby on Friday nig…
All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.