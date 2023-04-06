Softball and baseball games involving local schools scheduled for Thursday have been postponed because weather. Those include Magnolia baseball at A&M Consolidated, Magnolia softball at Consol, Brenham softball at Rudder and Montgomery softball at College Station.

The Consol–Magnolia baseball game was moved to 11 a.m. Saturday in Navasota at Boenker Field. The Rudder-Brenham softball game will be played at noon Friday at Rudder if weather permits or Monday at noon at Travis Field.

The Consol-Magnolia softball game will be played at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at Consol.

The makeup information for the College Station-Montgomery softball game has yet to be announced.