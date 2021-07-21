Local experts issue vaccination pleas as COVID cases, hospitalization rates again climb

As of Tuesday, 43% of the state's total population, of all ages, had been fully vaccinated.

"Although the delta variant has not been officially sequenced and tracked back to one of our patients that we've been able to verify from the health district, we are very confident that that's what this is when we look at national data — and that more than 80% of what is sequenced now is the delta variant," Sullivan said.

Parrish and Sullivan both stressed that local churches, civic groups and other organizations — as well as individuals — can reach out to the health district's mobile vaccination team to set up inoculation appointments.

Ben Neuman, a virologist at Texas A&M University, said Wednesday that the rising case numbers are significantly outpacing vaccination rates.

"The virus is winning this footrace," Neuman said. He described the present moment as a "critical time" for vaccinations.

"The wave is out there, but there is still time. It has not yet peaked, and we can still do something about this," Neuman said. "Really, the way vaccines work is by choking the virus with mass. That's why it only works when you get everybody vaccinated. It's a pretty good, but not infallible protection individually; for a population, it is an iron shield."