Local experts issue vaccination pleas as COVID cases, hospitalization rates again climb

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in and beyond the Brazos Valley are at their highest levels in months as vaccination rates have plateaued and the highly contagious delta variant spreads in Texas and nationwide.
Texas Department of State Health Services data indicates the state's virus testing positivity rate is over 10% for the first time since February. In the Brazos Valley trauma region, nearly 8.4% of hospitalizations are from COVID-19 cases — which was the highest rate in the state on Tuesday for at least the eighth day in a row.
The Brazos County Health District has reported 124 total new virus cases this week, and the total number of active cases, 261, is the highest total since May 19.
Just over 3,310 new virus cases were reported across the state by DSHS on Tuesday, up from about 1,300 per day last month. The numbers are considerably lower than early 2021, before vaccinations were widespread, but local health experts still expressed concern in interviews this week and are perpetually urging vaccinations.
"We have seen a steady increase — especially after the Fourth of July weekend — of our COVID cases, and unfortunately, we have seen a decline in vaccines as well," said Brazos County Health Educator Mary Parrish. "If you're 12 and older, get vaccinated. They have a very proven track record, not only for safety, but for how effective they are, as well."
Though cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, Gov. Greg Abbott told Houston's KRPC-TV that he will not enact another statewide mask mandate. Abbott imposed a mask mandate last July and kept it in place until March, when vaccines became more available.
"There will be no mask mandate imposed, and the reasons for that are very clear," Abbott said. He added he thought it would be "inappropriate to require people who already have immunity to wear a mask."
"We're in for a tough month," said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County's health authority. "It's tough to say to what degree this is going to impact our community and our hospitals, but if trends continue as they are, this is a tough month, and then we've got schools starting in a month. The expectation is that we'll see increased transmission when we resume schools — when we resume schools without masks, no doubt about it."
The return of school next month further amplifies the need for vaccinations, Sullivan said. About 45% of Brazos County's 12-and-up population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Nearly 52% of the county's 12-and-up population has received at least one dose.
Those numbers have moved only modestly in the past few weeks. On July 2, those figures were 43.54% and 50.52% in Brazos County, respectively.
"Our community's vaccination rates are nowhere near where we want them to be. We need to be double where we are," Sullivan said.
As of Tuesday, 43% of the state's total population, of all ages, had been fully vaccinated.
"Although the delta variant has not been officially sequenced and tracked back to one of our patients that we've been able to verify from the health district, we are very confident that that's what this is when we look at national data — and that more than 80% of what is sequenced now is the delta variant," Sullivan said.
Parrish and Sullivan both stressed that local churches, civic groups and other organizations — as well as individuals — can reach out to the health district's mobile vaccination team to set up inoculation appointments.
Ben Neuman, a virologist at Texas A&M University, said Wednesday that the rising case numbers are significantly outpacing vaccination rates.
"The virus is winning this footrace," Neuman said. He described the present moment as a "critical time" for vaccinations.
"The wave is out there, but there is still time. It has not yet peaked, and we can still do something about this," Neuman said. "Really, the way vaccines work is by choking the virus with mass. That's why it only works when you get everybody vaccinated. It's a pretty good, but not infallible protection individually; for a population, it is an iron shield."
The experts noted that for those who are vaccinated but still contract COVID-19, severe symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths have proven far less likely than for those who are unvaccinated.
Since February, according to a Texas Tribune review of DSHS data, 43 of the 8,787 people who have died due to COVID-19 in Texas were fully vaccinated, or 0.5% of the state's virus deaths in the past five months.
In a statement, Baylor Scott & White — College Station urged vaccinations and said the number of its patients needing hospitalization for COVID-19 is on the rise.
"Of note, the majority of the patients we are treating for COVID-19 infections are not vaccinated," the statement reads.
St. Joseph Health also issued a statement to The Eagle in which it said its COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased.
"While we are not currently seeing the number of COVID-19 patients we previously saw at the height of the pandemic, it is important that we remain vigilant in our fight against this disease. At this time, our visitor policy has not changed," St. Joseph Health's statement reads.