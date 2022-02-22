Local DAR chapters gift Brazos County veteran reference book to local libraries

Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapters gifted copies of the first publication of Brazos County Centennial activities that contain research of local involvement in World War I and which have been placed into one source book for the first time. The book was gifted to local libraries Thursday at the Carnegie History Center in Bryan.
The reference book “The Record of the Brazos County (Texas) World War I Centennial Committee (2017-2019),” was written and edited by John Blair, who was the Brazos County WWI Centennial Committee chairman. He is also one of the archivists for the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, and a U.S. Marine Veteran and graduate from Texas A&M University.
The 684-page research book contains the first list of Brazos County Gold Stars and WWI veterans, Texas A&M WWI Gold Stars, including nine discovered in the reasearch process, and Aggie service men.
The book has been accepted by the Library of Congress, DAR Library in Washington, D.C., the Texas State Library and Archives, the National World War I Museum and Memorial as well as Cushing Memorial Library and Archives and the Sterling Evans Library at Texas A&M University. The book features multiple in-depth stories on WWI veterans across Brazos County, with 173 photographs and a listing of 2,500 service men [1,700 Aggies and 800 Brazos County veterans] and a 50-page index. Each reference has three to five sources.
Regent Gay White from the William Scott DAR, Shawn Carlson, a former regent of La Villita DAR, and Regent Katie Young from the Come and Take It DAR chapters gifted the copies to Bea Saba, who is the system director for the Bryan-College Station Public Library System. Seba accepted the copies on behalf of the Carnegie History Center and Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan, and Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station. Copies will be available at these locations for residents to view.
Saba said DAR has donated several books to the BCS library system over the years, and is excited that this addition will be featured in multiple libraries.
“We are talking history and information that is key not only to WWI but to the community itself. Having this book in the public library, where it will be accessible to everyone, is really important. Because this is information the community can view, and we are grateful for them for working at this and donating it to the public library,” she said. “We are going to add this to our catalogue and make it easily searchable for anyone looking to find information regarding WWI and Brazos County.”
Representatives of local DAR chapters contributed to the book along with Pamela Marshall, the honorary regent of Bryan’s Come and Take It DAR chapter. Marshall presented and acknowledged the DAR chapters who were gifting the copies and said she was grateful to Blair and the DAR for sharing this book with local libraries.
“The book was completely John’s idea; an example [of this kind of book] is not available because this has not been done before,” she said. “It was through his effort that the sacrifices of Brazos County residents and Texas Aggies in the Great War, that they are collected for the first time and preserved for posterity.”
Blair said there were many veterans featured who may not have been from the county, but they are buried in BCS. Veteran John Fuschak, who is not from Brazos County but is buried in BCS is featured in the book. Fuschak went to school for 11 years but was only able to obtain a fourth-grade education.
“Part of the problem was because he needed glasses, and he got out of school and worked odd jobs and when the war came, he was inducted into the army; and for the first time in his life he got a pair of glasses, he had three meals a day and a place to stay and his life really improved,” Blair said. “The problem with John is the war just broke him, he came back from the war with difficult medical conditions, and he was [seeing and hearing things] and he was lost.”
The book noted that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, came home in 1919 and was incarcerated.
“That was one story that just broke my heart that I found in my research,” Blair said.
Blair also traveled to find multiple burial sites for veterans who were lost or their burial records not easily accessible. Blair said credit goes to the work of the centennial committee members. He said they went around trying to find all of the veterans in BCS independently, and he decided they should all work together to compile one big list of veterans.
Blair said military history is appealing to him and he knew he had to put this book together at the local level, and worked on the project the past two years.
“If you’re a high school or middle school teacher, there are some opportunities for you in this book to talk about WWI and this is something I think is really important,” he said. “What I would hope people would do, as aspiring genealogists would be to come in and read this and find out about their great grandparents who they may not have known had served.
“I am very happy with the book and very proud of it. It combines everything we know of from the people who sacrificed their lives in defense of this nation, for us, for A&M and for this county.”