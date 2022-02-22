Local DAR chapters gift Brazos County veteran reference book to local libraries

“The book was completely John’s idea; an example [of this kind of book] is not available because this has not been done before,” she said. “It was through his effort that the sacrifices of Brazos County residents and Texas Aggies in the Great War, that they are collected for the first time and preserved for posterity.”

Blair said there were many veterans featured who may not have been from the county, but they are buried in BCS. Veteran John Fuschak, who is not from Brazos County but is buried in BCS is featured in the book. Fuschak went to school for 11 years but was only able to obtain a fourth-grade education.

“Part of the problem was because he needed glasses, and he got out of school and worked odd jobs and when the war came, he was inducted into the army; and for the first time in his life he got a pair of glasses, he had three meals a day and a place to stay and his life really improved,” Blair said. “The problem with John is the war just broke him, he came back from the war with difficult medical conditions, and he was [seeing and hearing things] and he was lost.”

The book noted that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, came home in 1919 and was incarcerated.