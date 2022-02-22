Local BCS businesses receive 2022 Community Impact Award

Four locally owned businesses in Bryan-College Station were awarded the 2022 Community Impact Award through the BCS Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.
This year’s recipients were D4 Land Services in Bryan; Aggieland Carpet One Floor and Home in College Station; Vino Boheme and The Village Café in Bryan; and Holladay and Associates in Bryan. The event was sponsored by Texas A&M University Procurement Services.
The award program started in 2003 between the chamber and Texas A&M’s Historically Underutilized Business Program (HUB) as a way to recognize owners who have made an impact in the community.
Dean Endler, assistant vice president for finance and university contracts officer at Texas A&M, said this event allows the chamber and the university to recognize local businesses and bring local awareness to the HUB program.
“I am so excited that the chamber has continued to work so hard to keep [a] sense of belonging in our community,” he said.
Wade Beckman, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, presented D4 Land Services owner Dale Dempsey with the first award. Beckman said Dempsey was born in Conroe and graduated from Bryan High School in 2004.
“After graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps and went on to serve two combat deployments in Iraq; he was honorary discharged in 2009 with the rank of corporal,” Beckman said. “He established D4 Land Services in 2015 and transitioned to a full-time role in 2016. D4 Land Services employs three full-time and two part-time employees plus many subcontractor positions, and the company’s annual capital expenditures exceed $350,000.”
Dempsey thanked the chamber.
“Through our efforts and consistency, integrity and quality, we have established a healthy customer base here in Brazos and the surrounding counties. We are truly grateful and we are proud of our team,” he said. “I’d like to thank God and my family for always supporting me, specifically my wife, she takes care of me.”
Beckman presented Claudia Smith, who began Aggieland Carpet One Floor and Home with her family in 1990, with an impact award.
“Claudia believes success comes from loving what you do. Their mission is to guide customers through home renovation while providing high-quality materials and professional installation,” he said. “Over the years the company has grown from operating out of a van to today’s 15,000 square-foot showroom. The company supports an annual payroll of $2 million, and produces $5.5 million in revenue each year.”
Smith said she was grateful for her team being a part of her journey.
“You guys are what make everything possible. I can’t say enough about our team, you are not only important to our business but you are my family away from my family,” she said. “This is an incredible community and we all have something in common here, and that is to work together to make this the best place in the world.”
Kristy Petty, owner of Vino Boheme and The Village Café, graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in communications.
“Thirteen years ago she took a leap of faith and opened the Village Café in downtown Bryan. That small restaurant has thrived and grown to become a representation of the local flavor that makes our downtown so loved,” Beckman said. “She believes in the power of community and that collaboration among people adds to our communities greater good.”
Petty shared how she started her restaurant.
“I found myself as a single mom and 30 years old and I really didn’t feel like I fit in BCS anymore … I wanted to bring the Village to be a place where everyone felt welcome no matter what, to where they didn’t feel like they were different in any way shape or form,” she said. “When people recognize that, an entity can be something that changes the place you live and I strive to continue to do that for downtown Bryan.”
Beckman presented the final impact award to Bryan native Debbie Holladay, owner of Holladay and Associates.
“She has worked in the tax corporation and bookkeeping industry for many years in BCS, and in 2015 opened her own company. Debbie has been a Chamber of Commerce ambassador since 2011 and was named ambassador of the year in 2017,” he said. “In 2020, she was named one of the top 10 businesswomen of the American Business Women's Association.”
Holladay said she is honored to be a volunteer with the chamber and to be recognized in the community.
“When I started Holladay and Associates it was with a leap of faith. My family supports me, my husband supports me with all my fundraising that I do and all of my community involvement," she said. "In my office, the girls that work with us, they support my vision. We work hard and we like to play hard, too."