Faith Calendar: June 18

SUNDAY

First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has traditional worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. A 9 a.m. contemporary worship service will be held and a Spanish service is offered at 11. Services will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will have in-person worship services at 7:30, 9 and 11:15 a.m. The 11:15 a.m. service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, will hold an in-person service at 10:45 a.m. For details, visit fpcbryan.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley, Neal Recreation Center, 600 N. Randolph in Bryan, will hold a 10:30 a.m. in-person service. A link to 6 p.m. virtual service can be found at brazos-uu.org/calendar.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live.

Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have an in-person worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.

First Baptist Church Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional service at 8:45 a.m., and contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. fellowshipfwb.org.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, has a traditional in-person service at 9:30 a.m. Also streamed on Facebook and YouTube. oursavioursbcs.org.

Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have in-person worship services at 9 and 11 a.m., the latter of which will be streamed at the church’s website friends-ucc.org.

Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will have an in-person service at 10:30 a.m. lifepointbcs.org.

First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in person and online at 10:45 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. firstchristianbcs.org.

St. Mary’s Catholic Center, 603 Church Ave. in College Station, holds Sunday Mass at 8 and 10 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. aggiecatholic.org.

Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station, will hold services at 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. christ-umc.org.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station, will have in-person services at 8 and 10:30 a.m., the latter aired on Facebook and YouTube. stthomasbcs.org.

Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station, has an in-person and livestreamed service at 9:30 a.m. peacelutheranbcs.org.

A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Dr. in College Station, has traditional services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and a contemporary service at 9:45 a.m. am-umc.org.

Antioch Community Church, 1803 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan, has an in-person and online worship service at 10 a.m. antiochcs.org.

Grace Bible Church, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan, has services at 9 and 11 a.m. at each of its five campuses in Bryan and College Station. The Midtown campus’ 11 a.m. service is in Spanish. grace-bible.org.

Church of the Nazarene, 2122 E. William Joel Bryan Pkwy in Bryan, has an in-person service at 10 a.m. bryannazarene.com.

College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Road in Bryan, has an in-person service at 9:30 a.m. chag.org.

Restoration Church Bryan, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan, has in-person service at 9:30 a.m. restorationbryan.com.

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4220 Boonville Road in Bryan, worships in person at 10:30 a.m. hillcrestfamily.org.

Brethren Church of Bryan/College Station, 2650 Earl Rudder Fwy in College Station, has an in-person service at 10:30 a.m. brethrenchurchofbcs.com.

Bethel Lutheran Church, 4221 Boonville Road in Bryan, has a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11:15. blbcs.org.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 2700 Villa Maria Road in Bryan, has an in-person service at 10 a.m. stlukesbcs.org.