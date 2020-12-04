Pet Talk: What to know about cherry eye in dogs

Low tear production can result in multiple problems if left untreated. In addition to pain and decreased vision, corneal ulceration may also develop, which can become infected and result in a ruptured eye. This condition responds well to tear stimulant therapy in most cases, but lifelong medication is usually required.

Your veterinarian will be able to confirm whether your pet has cherry eye and can develop a treatment plan that works best to resolve the issue and reduce the potential for ocular issues as your dog ages.

“Initial therapy may consist of topical anti-inflammatory therapy if local inflammation may be contributing to prolapse of the gland,” he said. “If a short course of medical therapy does not work or re-prolapse develops, surgical repositioning is indicated. There are numerous surgical techniques to reposition the gland with overall high success rates.”

If surgical treatment is required, Collins stresses that this treatment will benefit your pet in both the short- and long-term.