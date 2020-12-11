Pet Talk: Ensuring a pet-safe holiday home

“Ornaments made from food, like popcorn balls, can also be a source of danger. Hang these ornaments well out of reach,” Teller said. “When putting presents under the tree or around the fireplace, make sure that any gift-wrapped food items are out of reach.”

Pets hunting for a holiday snack may also be at risk.

Chocolate, especially dark and baking chocolates; raisins; bones; alcohol; and fatty foods can all cause serious issues. Macadamia nuts can cause neurologic problems in pets as well. Anything that contains xylitol, an artificial sweetener found in many foods from gum to peanut butter, is toxic to dogs, leading to acute liver failure and death if not treated immediately.

“Normally, raw dough is a seasonal problem during the holidays, but this year there has been an exponential increase in the number of yeast and dough intoxications because so many people have been perfecting their baking skills during the pandemic,” Teller said. “Don’t stop baking your delicious goodies — just keep the raw versions away from your pets.”