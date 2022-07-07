Skip Richter column: Drought taking toll on Brazos Valley landscapes

Our landscapes are usually quite resilient to periodic dry spells. This year, however, the heat arrived early with 100-degree days that are continuing with no relief in sight. Combine that with a lack of rainfall and you have a recipe for decline and death of trees, shrubs and turf areas.

Plants adapted to our climate can tolerate heat if there is adequate soil moisture and can tolerate short periods of drought if the temperatures are mild and demand on the plants is low. Recent conditions are leaving plants without the soil moisture needed to sustain good health and in some cases for survival.

A drive around town reveals entire trees or shrubs turning brown suddenly and patches of turf that may have gone beyond the “bounce back when it rains” stage. Residents contacting the AgriLife Extension office here in Brazos County are often bewildered by the fact that in a group of trees of the same species, one turns brown rapidly while the others seem okay for the most part.

Many factors go into these differences including tree species, individual plant genetics, site conditions, irrigation frequency, quantity and even distribution, health of the tree going into these hot, dry conditions, and other reasons contributing to the tree’s stress levels.

We generally don’t need to water our trees once they are well established. Periodic rescue watering during extended drought in summer may be needed as the exception rather than the rule. A tree or shrub that has been pampered along with frequent shallow irrigations can develop a root system where the water is applied and not have the resiliency to survive a lengthy hot and dry crisis.

Drought stress is best prevented, not cured. When the foliage on a tree or shrub turns brown rather suddenly during such weather conditions, it usually is not able to recover and there is little that you can do for it at that point. The plant has most likely passed the point of no return.

Post oaks are notorious for such sudden death, especially in our landscape conditions that are quite different from those out in the wild around the countryside. However, at times a tree that has dropped leaves will recover but will be severely weakened by the ordeal.

Other common signs of plant moisture stress include brown leaf tips and margins, scorching of sections of a leaf, partial leaf drop, and wilting that doesn’t recover by late evening or at least early morning.

If your trees are alive but stressed, a good soaking on an infrequent basis can help get them through the crisis. Water should be evenly applied to the entire area beneath the branch spread of the tree. The same is true for shrubs. Keep in mind that this is not watering twice a week, but rather once every 10-14 days while we continue to experience triple digits without at least an inch of rainfall.

If this is all not bad news enough, the stress from lack of water in high temperatures can predispose trees, shrubs and lawns to other problems down the line. Drought-plagued turf is often more susceptible to take all root rot infections in fall and spring. Oaks may succumb to hypoxylon canker when in a healthy condition they would resist the disease development.

Spring blooming ornamental trees, fruit trees and shrubs set flower bud in late summer to early fall for next year’s bloom. Stress can reduce bloom production. Peach trees tend to develop more doubles or twin fruits which do not develop normally.

Lawns in full sun need a half-inch to an inch of water a week in these conditions. In shade the demands are significantly reduced, and you can water less frequently to save water. Remember that one good soaking with an inch of irrigation or two half-inch applications a week is better than a squirt every day or two.

Our local water departments are facing record level demands and everything we can do to minimize waste and water wisely is helpful. If you’d like to receive an email guiding you in irrigating according to what your lawn needs, the website bvwatersmart.tamu.edu/ allows you to sign up for this free service.