SKIP RICHTER: Tips for Seed Starting Success

Starting plants from seeds out in the garden offers several advantages over starting with purchased transplants. There is a much wider selection of cultivars available in seed packets than are available as transplants. Seeds are less expensive than transplants. Some vegetables establish better with direct seeding, and carrots will have a malformed tap root if grown as transplants.

Here are a few tips to get you off to a great start.

Choose proven cultivars

When you start with seeds you can choose from numerous cultivars. Seed catalogue descriptions and photos are enticing but take them with a grain of salt. Not all cultivars are well adapted to your area.

I usually plant some tried and true cultivars but also include a few new varieties to see how they do. Some cultivars may offer resistance to certain diseases, which is usually a plus. Your county Extension office and the Aggie Horticulture website offer suggestions for proven cultivars.

Start with good fresh seed

Seeds of some species last only a year or two before they lose viability. Others can remain viable for five or more years. If you have extra seed, store them dry in an airtight container in the refrigerator, which will significantly lengthen their viable life.

You can check viability by placing 10 seeds on a wet paper towel, fold it over, and place in a plastic bag indoors. Check it every couple of days and a few days after sprouting begins count the number of seeds that are sprouting to determine percent viability. If for example you only have five of 10 sprout (50% viability) you will know to double your seeding rate to insure a decent stand.

Prepare the seed bed

Break up or rake away any clods and mix in a little finely screened compost. The goal is to build a fine textured surface so you can maintain good seed-to-soil contact and a uniform planting depth. If drainage is at all in question build up a raised planting bed before preparing the soil surface.

Pre-plant watering

The most important watering a new planting will get is the one before seeds are planted. This wets the soil deeply and provides a bank account of moisture that will “wick” toward the surface to maintain moist conditions around the germinating seeds and their new roots.

Plant at the proper depth

The seed packet should indicate planting depth, but as a general guide about 3-4 times the width of the seed is a good estimate. Some species require light for germination, but the seed packet should indicate when surface planting or very shallow covering is needed.

When scattering very small or light seeds it helps to use a spice container with larger holes as a shaker to help spread the seeds more evenly.

Plant extras and thin after germination

Insurance is a good thing. Plant about 50-100% more than you need with the intent on thinning some out after they all sprout. To avoid damaging the roots of seedlings left to grow, use a pair of scissors to snip off the extras at the soil line.

Press in and water gently

Seeds need good contact with the surrounding soil for best germination success. Water the area with a gentle sprinkling after sowing to avoid dislodging the seeds. Keep the soil moist but not soggy wet. Depending on the weather (sunny vs. cloudy, hot vs. cold, windy vs. still) this may mean watering a couple of times a day or just once every day or so.

Protect from temperature extremes

Each species has an optimal temperature range at which it germinates fastest and best. As temperatures move warmer or cooler from that optimal range it takes longer for seedlings to emerge and the percent that do decreases.

In the cool season, a rowcover fabric over the bed can provide a few degrees of warmth. When the weather is hot, shade fabric or rowcover suspended over the row helps cool the soil surface.

Insect patrol

Keep an eye out for signs of pests. Wireworms attack roots, cutworms love to play Paul Bunyan with seedlings, flea beetles can turn small plants in to Swiss cheese. Early action with a protective spray can avoid significant losses. Using a very lightweight rowcover or an insect mesh over the row and secured to the soil can block out all but the underground insects and help avoid the need to spray.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.