SKIP RICHTER: Timely Tips for Weekend Gardening

Plant cool season color

Don't give up on color for the cool season. The cold hardy champs of our cool season landscapes are pansies, viola, ornamental cabbage and kale. Yet there are many other flowers that will make it through most of our relatively mild winters including stock, snapdragons, alyssum, dianthus, cyclamen and dusty miller (foliage) if covered when a hard freeze threatens.

Christmas tree TLC

A little extra attention early on will help keep your tree fresh and attractive through the month of December. Cut an inch off the base when you get it home. Quickly put the base in water and check the basin daily for the first week, as it will use lots of water early on. After a week or so check the water every few days to prevent it from drying out.

Reduce fertilization on indoor plants

Houseplants slow their growth during the late fall through early spring season due to cooler indoor temperatures near a window, and lower light levels. Reduce fertilizing by about half during this time. Check soil moisture levels before watering since soggy soil is a death sentence for houseplants and their water use is minimal during this season.

Prepare garden beds for spring