Skip Richter: Timely tips for weekend gardening

The weather is heating up but our plants are growing rapidly and producing bountifully. Take advantage of the mild morning temperatures to keep your gardens and landscapes in top shape this weekend.

Cut back flowers

Some types of flowers tend to decrease their bloom production by early summer. Examples include cherry sage, petunias and zexmenia. Cut these plants back by one third and then fertilize them and water it in well to bring on a new flush of growth and blooms.

Plant heat tolerant flowers

Colorful, heat-tolerant summer annuals can still be planted, including zinnias, portulaca, purslane, periwinkle, annual salvias, impatiens and Angelonia. Heat tolerant perennials for the south include canna, yellow bells (Tecoma stans), firebush (Hamelia patens), various gingers, and perennial salvias such as Salvia ‘Mystic Spires', anise-scented sage (S. guaranitica), Mexican bush sage (S. leucantha) and cherry sage (S. greggii).

Plant extra containers for instant color

Plant some extra flowering containers periodically for backup color. When one starts looking spent you can just move another into its place and replant the old one or take it back behind the garage to the plant hospital for recuperation. Color containers provide a versatile addition to the landscape.

Red ripe peppers

Peppers allowed to turn red will be sweeter and higher in beta-carotene, but the plants may produce a little less. So let them fully mature because the red ripe peppers are tastier, more nutritious and downright pretty, too. Even jalapenos, which are traditionally harvested green, mature to tasty red peppers.

Stink bug alert

If you love tomatoes, you aren't alone. Stink bugs and their cousins leaf footed bugs are arriving en masse to poke their nasty little mouthparts into our fruit. Early morning sprays can catch them when they are still a bit sluggish. Wait too long and they'll have done their damage leaving fruit deformed or with hard yellow spots.

Good nutrition for more blooms

Keep bedding plants well fed now that the warm weather has pushed them into vigorous growth and blooming. Productive plants need periodic fertilizing in light doses to keep them healthy and blooming up a storm.

Trim blackberries

Pinch or snip out the tips of new blackberry shoots emerging from the ground when they reach about 4-5 feet tall. This encourages branching which increases next year’s production. After harvest remove the shoots that bore fruit back to ground level. This prevents the old dying shoots from becoming a dense thicket of thorns.

Cut back on lawn fertilizing

Now that hot weather has arrived our lawns don't need much additional nutrition. The clippings you return with each mowing are decomposing to feed the turf as microbes break them down to release the nutrients. Excess nitrogen can result in rapid top growth at the expense of root development.

Avoid broadleaf weed killers

Post emergence broadleaf weed killer products can weaken and damage St. Augustine and some other turf grasses when temperatures rise into the 90s. The best weed control is a dense, healthy turfgrass. Hand pulling or carefully spot treating weeds with a wiper applicator are the best options for controlling weeds in summer.

Squash bug watch

Squash bug, like vine borers, can take a heavy toll on your plants. Regular inspections and hand removal can prevent a loss of your plants. Watering will cause the squash bugs to come out of the mulch at the base of plants so you can capture and destroy them. Pesticides can help but can also kill bees needed for pollination.