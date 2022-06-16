Skip Richter: Don't be overly concerned if you have glassy-winged sharpshooters on your trees

Judging from the number of calls and emails we’ve received at the Brazos County Extension Office and reports on social media, residents are quite alarmed about the presence of a pest that is part of summer here in our area.

Questions like, “Why does it feel like it is misting when I walk under my trees?” or “What are those skinny, half-inch long insects that run around the other side of the branch to hide from you, like a squirrel does?” point to the glassy-winged sharpshooter, a type of leafhopper insect.

Unlike aphids and scale insects which feed on sugar-rich phloem juices and excrete liquid that results in sooty mold growth on plants below, sharpshooters feed on xylem (yeah, grab your old botany textbook), which transports water and nutrients from the roots upward in the plant.

They have to “drink” a lot of this fluid to get adequate nutrients, and so there’s plenty that goes out the back of the insect in large droplets to fall on us as we walk beneath the tree. Some people refer to this euphemistically as “bug dew.” I guess that sounds better than “bug pee,” especially if you’re lounging beneath the tree enjoying a glass of iced tea.

These sharpshooters feed on a very wide range of plant species in our landscapes and gardens, but are often noticed on crape myrtles, sunflowers and okra. For the most part they don’t harm the plants enough to warrant control measures. However, this insect does have the ability to transmit a bacterium, Xylella fastidiosa, that causes Pierce’s disease on grapes, and scorch symptoms on oleander, some oaks and other tree species.

Unless you are in the wine grape business or growing oleanders for sale, these pests are not a significant concern in our area. Residents become alarmed when they see large numbers of these insects on plants that are not doing well. There are many other reasons that plants can be struggling in these hot conditions, and the sharpshooter themselves are not the primary cause in most cases.

There’s just not a good, easy way to control the sharpshooters without negative, unintended consequences. You can kill them with foliar insecticide sprays but not all work well and repeat applications may be needed to maintain control.

Products containing carbaryl, bifenthrin, cyfluthrin, lambda-Cyhalothrin, permethrin and pyrethrins (organic) are among those that may be registered for use as a foliage and branch spray to control these insects. Soap sprays are only effective against the insect’s nymph stages.

However, these foliar sprays can also kill the parasitic wasps and predatory insects that provide biological control of the glassy-winged sharpshooter, and they can be toxic to pollinators when sprayed onto blooming plants. Achieving adequate coverage when spraying up into taller trees is a challenge, requiring more than just a pump-up sprayer, and the product can drift onto other areas, including onto the person spraying.

Even if you killed every one of the glassy-winged sharpshooters on your property, more could easily fly in from adjacent properties. For this reason, some people think that certain products work, or others don’t work when in fact the opposite may be true depending on the time between spraying and assessing.

Systemic insecticides containing imidacloprid, dinotefuran or acetamiprid drenched onto the soil around the plants are taken up into the plant’s plumbing and the sharpshooters ingest the insecticide as they suck juices from the plants.

The problem with systemics is that the product can end up in the blooms of crape myrtles where bees may be affected. A study a few years back on honeybees in this area found that crape myrtle pollen was a primary pollen being collected by bees in summer. For this reason, I’m very hesitant to recommend a systemic for blooming plants when the plant’s life or survival isn’t at stake. Also, these systemics take quite a while to be taken up to the places where the sharpshooter is feeding so they are not a quick fix.

Most states’ Extension Services don’t recommend home landscape treatments for this insect as a general practice. I have them around on my property each summer but basically ignore them since they haven’t been a problem for my landscape and garden plants. It may take some mental reprogramming, but you can think of the mist as a cooling factor on a hot day … although I’d suggest you put a little drink umbrella in that iced tea.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.