Skip Richter column: Winter is coming gardeners so be prepared

This almost balmy weather can lead us to forget that winter is soon to arrive if past seasons are considered. Here are some timely gardening activities for this week both indoors and out.

Prepare beds for rose planting

If you plan on planting roses in mid-to-late winter it is best to prepare the beds now by mixing several inches of composted organic matter into the existing soil, or by purchasing a “bed mix” from a local soil yard.

Roses need good drainage so building raised planting beds is usually a good idea. Make them several inches higher than you want them to be as they will settle considerably over time. Roses insist on lots of sunlight so select a location with at least six hours of sun exposure per day during the warm growing season.

Plant berry producing shrubs

Shrubs that produce ornamental berries add beauty to the landscape. Many types, such as hollies, produce their fruit in fall and winter, a time when landscape color is limited. Now is a great time to plant shrubs.

Hollies have separate male and female plants so be sure you are getting female plants if you want berries. Ask your garden center professional whether what you are purchasing requires a male plant for pollination to ensure berry formation on the female plant you have chosen.

Remove tree stakes and wires

Trees that were planted and staked during the past winter through spring season should be well established by now and no longer require stakes and wires to restrict movement. Remove all wires and stakes to prevent injury to the trunk and to allow the trunk to move in the wind. This movement will result in a stronger trunk over time.

Prepare landscape tools and equipment

Drain gasoline from power tools and run the engine until fuel in the carburetor is used up before storing them for winter. Drain and store garden hoses. Remove soil from hoes, spades and shovels and coat the metal parts with a thin layer of oil to deter rust.

For an added measure lightly sand any rough areas on the wooden handles and apply a coat of an oil suitable for wood. Tung oil works well for this purpose.

Extend the life of holiday plants

That poinsettia, Christmas or Thanksgiving cactus, cyclamen or rosemary can be kept happy and healthy with a little extra attention to light and watering. Keep these potted plants well-watered but not soggy. Set them in a sink to water and then allow them to drain well before replacing any foil pot wraps.

Place them in a very bright location during the daylight hours and they will stay beautiful throughout the holiday season. This is especially important for rosemary and holiday cactus since these plants can be kept and enjoyed for years to come.

Soggy soil is a death sentence for houseplants

Water houseplants carefully, especially during the winter months. They often stay too wet leading to root rot, fungus gnats and other plant problems. Feel the soil an inch or two below the surface. If it is still moist wait until it dries out a bit more to water.

Purchase seeds and seed starting supplies

Seed catalogue season is here and it will soon be time to start transplants of our warm-season vegetables and flowers. Now is a good time to purchase seeds and seed-starting supplies from one of our local garden centers or online while availability is still good.

Examples include growing media, seeding flats and heating mats. Special trays with clear plastic covers provide a moist seed germinating environment. Consider upgrading to an LED lighting panel with a spectrum designed for plants, not people.

Plant cool season veggies

We can continue to plant cole crops such as broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi and collards. Other veggies to plant include radish, carrot, lettuce, spinach and turnips. If the weather remains mild to only moderately cold they will grow and produce well. Protect tender seedlings from a hard freeze with a sheet or a dense type of rowcover fabric.