“What’s wrong with my plant!?”

If you’ve gardened more than a season you’ve probably asked this question yourself on more than one occasion. Gardening is a wonderful challenge, and it seems that every year brings its own mix of pests, diseases and challenges with the weather.

How do we approach a plant problem we want to diagnose or identify? Where do we begin? The internet and selected gardening books have various versions of problem-solving guides that can be helpful. But they are often better applicable in other parts of the country and specific plants, pests and diseases can vary.

Diagnostic principles

There are a few principles of identifying the cause of plant problems that will get you off to a good start. I’ll go over a few basic steps that I utilize and will cover some of the more common causes of plant problems in next week’s column.

Let’s begin with some basics of plant physiology and how the various parts function. Leaves are the food-producing factories of the plant. They capture sunlight and make carbohydrates that are transported around the plant and down into the roots. So, a problem in the leaves results in a progressively weaker plant due to lack of food to fuel the various parts of the plant.

Roots take up water and nutrients that are transported through the plants to the leaves where they are used as the building blocks of proteins, carbohydrates and numerous other compounds. When roots are damaged by physical injury, insect feeding, nematodes, or root rots, or by waterlogged soil (roots need oxygen), the plant may wilt or show signs of nutrient deficiencies; even when there is adequate moisture and nutrient levels in the soil.

Stems are the highway system of the plant, transporting all these materials from top to bottom. When a plant shows signs of wilting it may be that the soil is too dry, but it could also be due to something damaging the roots, an insect feeding in the stem of the plant, or a fungus or bacteria plugging the internal “plumbing” of the roots and stems.

Diagnostic observations

Now it’s time to play Sherlock Holmes. When you encounter a problem, take a closer look for clues. Examine leaves, stems, fruit and flowers, making a note of things that appear abnormal.

What are you seeing? Holes in leaves? Chewed edges? Yellow leaves? Is the yellowing between the veins or in the veins? Malformed new growth? Spots of the leaves? Are the younger or older leaves affected? Leaf drop? Wilting? Is the entire plant or just a portion affected? Poor growth? Lack of healthy green color?

Don’t stop with this close-up examination of the above ground parts. When I am asked about a plant problem my questions move from the close-up symptoms to three additional steps.

Step back and look at the problem in the context of the plants around the garden. Is the problem affecting a group of plants or is this an isolated instance? Is there a pattern or is it affecting plants randomly? This helps narrow down issues related to insects, diseases, nutrition and chemical applications.

After examining the plant’s above ground parts, move on to the base of the stem and the roots. If plants are rapidly declining pull up one in an advanced stage of decline to check the base of the stem and the roots for signs of rots and root knot nematodes.

When the above-ground parts of a plant are just starting to decline and you find a rotted root system, the problem most likely began in the roots. Since roots are critical for plant health a lot of problems can be traced to a root-related problem like root rots or nematodes.

Finally consider the history of the planting. What has been changed recently? What has the weather been like? What products have you applied to the soil or plants? Often when you get stumped, thinking through these factors can help lead you toward possible causes.

Resources for help

Identifying pest, disease, nutritional and other problems can be straightforward at times but is often tricky. The symptoms I’ve mentioned above are general guides but there are exceptions to most every rule. Before you reach for a spray to manage a suspected pest of disease make sure you have identified the situation correctly.

For more help in diagnosing and identifying problems, begin by contacting the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in your county where you can receive free assistance in getting to the bottom of plant problems. Samples of insects, and damaged or diseased plant parts are the best option. Remember we do diagnostics, not autopsies, so bring “sick,” not dead plants to your Extension office. Digital photos can be helpful but MUST be very close up and in SHARP FOCUS for accurate identification.

If your local AgriLife Extension agent is not able to identify/diagnose the pest or problem, there are state resources through AgriLife Extension that offer additional help for a nominal fee.

The state soil testing lab can help by analyzing soil samples. For landscape and gardening samples use their Urban Soil submittal form at soiltesting.tamu.edu/files/urbansoil.pdf.

The state plant disease clinic at plantclinic.tamu.edu offers professional diagnostic services. For help with insect identification citybugs.tamu.edu/idhelp/ can point you to several options.

Next week I’ll get more specific by delving into some common causes of plant problems.