Skip Richter column: Tools aplenty for the gardeners on your gift list

Quality tools make gardening easier and our efforts more successful. Considering the number of cheap hand pruners, trowels and other devices I’ve discarded over the years, I can attest to the fact that quality doesn’t cost, it saves.

When shopping for the gardeners on your list, here are a few of my latest favorite tools, accessories and gadgets that help make gardening a more productive and pleasant experience.

Pruning

Hand pruners are a must have in every gardener’s toolbox. I find that the bypass types perform than the anvil types for most tasks. Well-made pruners have removable blades so you can replace them with a sharp new blade to significantly reduce hand strain and make clean cuts that heal faster.

Quality brands offer several options for large or small hands, left-handed gardeners and various types of pruning. You can choose those with ergonomic designs for less hand strain. Some offer a rotating handle. If you’ve not used a rotating handle hand pruner before it will seem a bit awkward at first but if you are pruning all day or have limitations such as from minor arthritis the rotating handle can be very helpful.

Soil tasks

There are many types of hand tools for doing soil work such as weeding, cultivating around plants and planting transplants. The Cobrahead weeder is a remarkably simple design and a remarkably efficient and easy-to-use tool. The strong, arched metal shaft with flattened head is great for removing even established weeds, and equally useful for cultivating, digging a transplant hole or opening a seed furrow.

The soil knife, also called a Hori-Hori knife, is made of thick, hardened carbon or stainless steel, and has a concave blade for scooping with one edge serrated for cutting roots and other plant parts. There are many versions of this tool that include other features such as a notch for cutting twine and depth markings on the blade.

I use mine for all kinds of soil work including weeding, removing spent plants at the soil line, transplanting, making a furrow for seeding and cutting through the outside of a root bound plant’s root ball.

Seed Starting

The biggest game changer for my indoor seed starting has been the addition of quality lighting. Growing your own transplants opens the door to a world of new varieties not available locally, and quality lighting opens the door to superior transplants.

High output compact fluorescents and LEDs are an investment in expanded variety selections, quality plants and personal enjoyment. A quality grow light has wavelengths in the red and blue ranges, and produces enough light intensity to support strong, stocky growth. Do some shopping around as prices vary and online claims are often untrue. Make sure and include an inexpensive timer for carefree operation.

A seed starting mat provides the warmth needed to give plants such as tomatoes and peppers a boost, even when air temps are a little on the cool side.

Sitting and Kneeling

Do you remember the first time you woke up sore but couldn’t remember what you did to cause that? In a few hours of gardening we often stoop, kneel and stand back up numerous times, leaving us waddling around sore for a few days!

Enter the kneeling bench. I first purchased one for my older sister (our comparative ages being a fact that she only points out when desiring to add validity/authority to her latest suggestions/commands).

It wasn’t long before I bought my own. More versatile than a standard kneeling pad, it does double duty as a kneeling pad and turned over for a convenient seat to rest or to minimize stooping.

Perhaps the best feature is the handles that make getting down and back up so much easier on the body. If you know the pain that follows a day of gardening ups and downs, but think kneeling benches are just for the decrepit, get over that and get yourself one. If you don’t believe me that you need one, just ask your older sister!

There are many other great tools for gardeners to consider in your shopping this holiday season … and there’s no rule against buying such a gift for yourself.