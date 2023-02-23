Whether you are growing food to save on grocery bills or simply inherently frugal and looking for ways to save, gardening need not be an expensive hobby.

Gardening enthusiasts know that there is no end to the new plant species and cultivars, books and novel gadgets that vie for our gardening dollars. So, wherever we can save a little just leaves more to spend elsewhere in the garden.

Here are a few to both save money and to get more for your gardening dollars.

Plant perennials

I love annuals but they are one-shot wonders and need to be replaced two or three times a year. Perennial plants return for years of blooming dividends on your one-time purchase. That said, perennials generally have a limited bloom season so supplementing with some annuals here and there keeps the landscape looking great.

Annuals that reseed also give repeat performance through the years. Consider each reseeding species individually before deciding to add it to the landscape, because with some plants, “reseeding” may mean “weedy”!

Build up your soil

Plants thrive when soil conditions are ideal. That means good drainage, plenty of nutrients and added organic matter for most species. When you take steps to improve your soil those plants you purchased are more likely to survive, avoiding the need to purchase replacements.

A soil test is a great way to begin. Once you know what is in your soil and what is needed, you won’t waste money on fertilizers that don’t bring a benefit and in fact may exacerbate a soil nutrient imbalance.

Spend a dollar on your soil before you spend a dollar on plants. Another way to put it is to spend some time and money on the brown stuff before you spend money on the green stuff! That investment of time and money will save money, and disappointment, in the long run.

Make compost and gather free mulch

Learn from the forests where tree leaves protect the soil, deter weeds and decompose to release nutrients back into the soil. Leaf litter is free organic mulch and compost-in-waiting.

Most people still throw their yard waste away. Keep your leaves and gather those your neighbors bag up to throw away. You can make compost in traditional heaps or bins, or just pile the leaves in garden walkways to let them break down slowly over time.

Return your lawn clippings

If you bag and throw away your grass clippings you are not buying fertilizer, but rather just “renting” it. You buy a bag of fertilizer, spread it on the lawn, grow grass blades that are stocked with nutrients, clip them off, put them in another bag and pay someone to haul it away.

Grass blades contain a complete blend of nutrients in the ratio that grass needs to be fertilized. They decompose over time to feed the lawn. In fact, your lawn mower discharge chute puts out more “fertilizer” (pounds of nutrients) than does your fertilizer spreader over the course of a growing season.

If you return your clippings you can reduce the amount of fertilizer you buy and apply by half or less compared to a bagged lawn. Supplementing with a little nitrogen is usually all that is needed.

Choose plants in smaller containers

As the size of the pot gets larger, the price of the plant rises dramatically. Purchasing one size smaller can save money, allowing you to purchase more plants. This is not always an option, depending on where you shop.

A perennial in a 4-to-6-inch pot will catch up with one in a gallon pot by the end of the growing season. Shrubs and trees take longer to catch up but in time the difference will be negligible.

Plant in the fall

If you’ve lived through a Texas summer, you know it is not for the faint of heart. To survive our summer heat a plant needs a well-established root system. The best way to give your trees, shrubs and even perennials an edge on surviving summer is to plant them in the fall.

In mid-to-late fall the weather is mild and plants can establish over the coming months with a minimum of stress. When spring arrives, they have a big jump on their spring-planted counterparts. The result is a faster growing plant and a decreased chance of loss to summer heat.