Skip Richter column: Timing key to successful gardening

When it comes to a bountiful vegetable harvest, attractive landscape plants, or a dense, beautiful lawn, timing is everything. Like a baseball player that swings too early or too late, gardeners who are not timely with some activities can find their efforts wasted. Here are a few prime examples:

Weed control in the lawns

There is a difficult-to-manage weed making its presence known this month. Slender aster has been growing unnoticed in lawns all season but is now beginning to produce small light lavender to white blooms with numerous strappy petals. It resembles a dime-sized daisy, but with many more petals. It is too late to use a postemergence product to control the weed. In mid-February next year, a preemergence product could be applied. A second application six weeks later may also be needed.

That leaves us with hand pulling. As a veteran of many weed wars, hand pulling this weed is my first choice unless the infestation is over a very large area. While its horizontal branching can create a plant that reaches a foot or more in diameter, the plants have a single tap root. If the soil is moist, these can be hand pulled quite effectively if you grab it just below where the branches begin.

Those not inclined to hand pulling should note that each bloom can produce around 50 seeds and a large plant can produce dozens of blooms. Any hand pulling you can accomplish before the blooms fade and seed become viable will reduce next year’s weed woes.

Warm season weeds sprout in early spring while cool season weeds sprout in early October most years. If you choose to apply a preemergence herbicide to prevent them from germinating and establishing successfully you need to apply the preemergence products around mid-February and late September. For optimum results, timing is critical.

Weed control in the garden

In vegetable gardens and flower beds, mulch is the first step in weed management. Wherever sunlight hits the soil, nature plants a weed. Keep the soil surface mulched about 3 inches deep and most weeds can be thwarted. Place 4-6 sheets of newsprint below the mulch materials and you’ll get several months of weed prevention.

If weeds sprout in bare soil areas, a light hoeing, slicing just beneath the soil surface will quickly and easily destroy them. Left to grow, removal with a hoe is more difficult and results in damage to the roots of your vegetable or flower plants.

The dynamic duo of bermudagrass and nutsedge are in a class of their own. They require diligent hand pulling, making sure to get all underground rhizomes and nuts you can. Spraying is another option, but most products can’t be used when vegetables or flowers are growing in the beds. It is much better to rid the area of these weeds before creating a garden or planting a bed.

Planting time in the garden

Our spring and fall season are relatively short with a very long summer in between. Most warm season vegetables have a short window between last frost and too hot. Likewise in the fall there is a short window between too hot and the arrival of cool weather that slows growth followed by the first killing frost.

I created a vegetable planting dates chart for our region that you can download at brazosmg.com/edible-gardening/

Pruning young trees

Training a young tree begins at planting. The first five years of the tree’s life is a critical time to guide growth into a strong balanced structure. The longer the tree goes without proper pruning the more its long-term structural integrity will be reduced.

Wise pruning decisions very early on allow you to use hand pruners or loppers. Wait a year or two and you’re using a hand saw. Wait longer and a chain saw may be needed. So, think of it this way, “When you reach for a saw it’s an admission of guilt!” Perhaps overstated, but it makes the point. As they say, “A stitch in time will save nine!”

Managing pests

The best pest control in a garden is the gardener’s shadow. That means get out there and check your plants over frequently. Turn over some leaves as you examine the plants. If you catch a pest problem before it is a big problem, you will gain two benefits. First, the pests haven’t yet done their major damage, so little has been lost. Second, you have more spray options for controlling the pests and the less toxic sprays organic or synthetic products will still be effective.