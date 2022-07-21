Skip Richter column: Timely tips for weekend gardening

These are challenging days for plants and gardeners with blazing hot temperatures and a lack of rainfall. Despite these conditions, there are some important activities to tend to during the cooler morning hours to keep plants healthy and prepare for fall gardening.

Mowing tips for best results

Avoid mowing turf low or when it is water stressed. Low mowing promotes a less extensive root system. Mowing drought-stressed turf can increase browning from physical injury. Keep the blade sharp to avoid increased browning of tips that multiplied million times across the lawn will result in a less green appearance.

Return grass clippings

Think of your mulching mower as a free fertilizer spreader. Grass clippings mulch the soil surface and slowly decompose to feed your lawn. They contain about a 3-1-2 or 4-1-2 ratio of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, respectively, and are nature’s own slow-release fertilizer.

Plant fall tomatoes

Now is the time to plant tomatoes for the fall garden, although transplants are often difficult to find in garden centers. You can root sections from the last 6 inches of a vine, or cover a section 12 inches from the end of a vine with soil. Keep the soil moist and it will root quickly. Then remove the mother plant along with its diseased leaves and spider mites. The new plant will soon be well on its way to a fall crop.

Keep fruit trees healthy and vigorous

Most fruit trees, vines and bushes are set fruit buds in late summer and early fall for next spring’s crop. Stressful conditions in mid to late summer will affect quantity and quality of fruit next year. Keep the soil consistently moist and mulch well to deter weed competition.

Pecans, persimmons and citruses

Keep the soil around pecans, persimmons and citrus trees adequately moist to encourage good development of the kernels and fruit. Water stress now can cause fruit and nut drop and poor filling of kernels. In the absence of at least an inch or rain during hot weather give the trees a deep soaking every two weeks.

Last call for winter squashes

If you hope to harvest a crop of winter squash, including pumpkins before the first frost, now is the final call for getting seeds in the ground. Check the days to harvest intervals and choose the faster maturing types to hedge your bet even further.

Summer evaluation for landscape

Take a stroll through the landscape late in the day. Plants looking wilted or sunburned although adequately watered may be in too sunny a location or at least be receiving too much late-day sun. Make plans to move woody ornamentals and perennials that prefer more shade to a better location this November.

Sun sense

We gardeners often get careless with the sun. It can do significant skin damage over the years, as its effects are cumulative. A wide sombrero and some sunscreen lotion for the skin will go a long way in avoiding major problems later in life.

Water the gardener too

Don’t forget to drink plenty of water when you are out in the heat. These days over 100 degrees are brutal. Heat stress can sneak up on you if you are not careful. Don’t wait until you are thirsty. Drink glasses of water throughout the day whenever you are working outdoors. Try to do most of your outdoor activities in early morning or very late in the day and take frequent breaks.

Master gardener volunteer class

If you are interested in becoming a Brazos County Master Gardener, contact us at the Extension Office or email Janice.anderson@ag.tamu.edu for more information. Interested persons must attend an information sessions at either 5:50 p.m. July 27 or noon Aug. 3.