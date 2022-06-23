Skip Richter column: Timely tips for weekend gardening

Plants adapted to our area can take brutal summer heat if they have adequate soil moisture. Take time to provide a good soaking of the soil as needed to avoid drought conditions and your plants will reward you with beauty and bounty this summer.

Here are some other things to keep in mind as you take advantage of the cooler morning hours this weekend.

Hanging foliage baskets for shade

Create combination foliage baskets with caladiums, dwarf ivy, pothos, Aztec grass and other shade loving plants, including houseplants, to hang beneath trees for added interest in the summer months. Water regularly to maintain moist growing medium and fertilize every few weeks.

Fertilize tropical color plants

Hibiscus, allamanda, mandevilla, bougainvillea and other tropicals make great summer color plants. Fertilize them with a slow-release product to provide enough nutrients to last through the summer or apply a standard type of fertilizer every few weeks. Water as needed to maintain even soil moisture and these heat-loving plants will reward you with a beautiful show of blooms all summer until cool weather arrives in the fall.

Plant hot weather vegetables

If you didn’t get some of the heat tolerant vegetables planted earlier in the season this is still a good time to plant okra, southern peas, Malabar, amaranth greens, molokhia and various types of melons. Keep the soil moist to help the seeds germinate and establish successfully.

Keep an eye out for scale on fruit trees

Examine fruit trees periodically for scale infestations and use pieces of flagging tape to identify infested branches. Summer or horticultural oil (not dormant oil) applied in early morning and directed at scale colonies on the plant’s branches can help keep them from getting out of hand.

No unproductive growth

Remove watersprouts growing from the trunk and main branches of fruit trees and suckers growing from roots. These unproductive shoots draw energy that can be better used for more productive branches and can shade out the interior of the tree also reducing the fruitfulness of the interior next spring.

Don’t fret over curling tomato leaves

Upward curling of older tomato leaves is a sign of hot weather and high fertility levels. Some varieties are especially prone to this condition. Nothing need be done, as this is not a sign of problems or a threat to the plants.

Mow high in shady areas

Set your mower blade taller so more grass leaf will be left to capture the little sunlight that makes it down to the turf beneath shade trees. The area will look greener and have a better chance of maintaining a good cover with the marginal light levels.

Stop bermudagrass ASAP

Bermudagrass is a fast invader of our vegetable gardens and flower beds. If you let it go uncontrolled it will quickly become an overwhelming problem. Early spraying or digging is important to keep it in control with the minimal amount of herbicide or labor.

Blast spider mites

Spider mites love the hot, dry dusty conditions of summer. They also love many of our landscape and garden plants. One of the safest and effective methods of controlling spider mites is with a blast of water directed upward from beneath the plant. The water dislodges the mites and a weekly blasting is usually adequate to keep spider mite populations at very low levels.

Remove mosquito breeding places

Summertime is mosquito season. They proliferate anywhere there is a little stagnant water. Don’t be a skeeter breeder. Check your home and landscape for places where rainwater collects and remains. Likely spots are rain gutters that don’t drain properly, catch basins under plant pots and any debris around the property that can hold water such as an old tire. Use a hose to blast the old water out of birdbaths every week when you refill them with fresh water.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.