Skip Richter column: Timely tips for fall gardening

After months of hot weather and a lack of rainfall it is easy to lose interest in gardening activities. Now is a good time to grab a calendar and remember that fall will arrive and with it milder temps and some rainfall to make things green again.

To plant a seed now is certainly an act of faith, but one that will be rewarded in the months to come. Here are some other activities that will yield benefits in beauty and bounty later:

Start seedlings of cole crops indoors

Grow your own transplants of broccoli, kale, collards, cabbage, kohlrabi and other cole crops by starting seeds indoors now. Once the seeds germinate, immediately move them to a bright shady outdoor location. After two weeks gradually transition them into some morning sun. They’ll be ready to transplant into the garden in mid-to-late September for a jump start on the season.

Maintain moisture for fruits and nuts

Keep pecans, persimmons and citrus trees adequately moist to encourage good development of the kernels and fruit. Water stress now can cause fruit and nut drop and poor filling of pecan kernels.

Water next year’s fruit now

Most deciduous fruit trees, vines and bushes are setting fruit buds from now through early fall for next year’s crop. Drought stress now affects next year’s production. Additionally, drought-stressed peaches also will tend to set more “doubles,” twin fruits that won’t develop normally.

No suckers allowed

Fruit trees in a vigorous state often send up sucker shoots from the base or watersprouts from the major scaffold branches. These vigorous upright shoots are unfruitful and shade out the productive branches in the center of the tree. Remove them now that trees are setting buds for next year’s crop.

Hold off on fertilizing turf

Hold back on lawn fertilizing during the summer months. The clippings are decomposing rapidly and help feed the turf. Extra nitrogen can result in rapid growth and the need for extra water to keep the grass going. Grass in drought stress certainly can’t benefit from a fertilizer application.

If you feel that fertilizer is needed, make a moderate application in early-to-mid-October to prepare the turfgrass for winter and for a strong spring green up.

Last call for summer veggies

There is time for one more planting of fast-maturing summer veggies such as green beans, cucumbers and summer squash. These vegetables are especially flavorful when ripening in the cooler days of fall. Provide seedlings plenty of water to help them get off to a good start in this brutally hot summer weather.

TLC for newly planted seeds

To get seeds up and going in this heat, give the seed furrow a deep soaking prior to planting. This “preplant” irrigation is very important. Then water the seeds in well after planting. A little shade covering over the row can slow drying of the soil surface and reduce soil temperature. A section of shade cloth or two layers of rowcover suspended over the row works great.

Avoid squash viruses

Viruses can be a significant problem in squash plants during the late summer to fall season. Try laying down two wide strips of aluminum foil, side by side around new seedlings and secure them with bent sections of coat hanger wire. You can also lay down foil first and then cut a hole in the center for planting. The reflective mulch repels insects that bring in the virus diseases and can help minimize such problems.

Have soil analyzed

Now is a good time to take soil samples in new garden areas and those that have not been tested in a few years. Soil testing provides the guide for good plant nutrition and help prevent unnecessary fertilizer applications. Testing now allows you time to make needed amendments prior to planting the cool season garden of vegetables or flowers.

If you are interested in participating in this fall’s Master Gardener volunteer training course, contact the Brazos County Extension office for more information. Classes are on Wednesdays from Aug. 31 through Nov. 16.