This weekend is going to be a little on the cool side, but our spring gardening activities are still going strong with planting, pruning, fertilizing, and preparing for the warm season ahead. Here are some timely tips for setting your garden and landscape up for a beautiful, bountiful spring and summer season.

Wait on warm season veggies

This is normally a good time for planting warm season crops, but with this weekend’s chilly forecast I’d recommend waiting a few days to set out transplants tomato, eggplant, and peppers as they have been enjoying balmy temps and won’t appreciate being subjected to the mid 40’s at night.

Seeds of melons, corn, bean, cucumber, and squash can be planted but won’t think about sprouting until the soil warms a bit. There’s no problem if you wish to wait to plant them until next weekend when the forecast is warmer.

Fertilize new transplants

New transplants of flowers and vegetables should be watered in with a dilute fertilizer solution to get them off to a fast start. Repeat the application a week later. The goal is to help them get a good root system established out into the surrounding soil and promote early vigor.

Give roses a boost

Roses are pushing new spring growth. Keep them in top shape with a moderate application of a turf type fertilizer in a 3-1-2 or similar ratio. Apply a quarter cup of fertilizer throughout a circular area extending 2 feet out from each bush in all directions.

Cleanup perennial beds

Trim back herbs and blooming perennials that are looking shaggy after the mild winter. Sprinkle a little fertilize around the plants and water it in well. This will promote fresh new, healthy growth as the weather warms.

Prune evergreen shrubs

Hedges and other evergreen shrubs are starting to put out new growth. Prune them now to shape them and promote a dense canopy of foliage. Always keep the base of a hedge wider than the top or lower areas will be shaded out and drop their foliage cover. Individual shrubs can be shaped or given some minor selective snipping to maintain their natural form.

Choose caladium tubers for planting

Caladiums make great summer color for shady locations. They come in many shades of white, pink, red and green, brightening otherwise drab shady areas of the landscape. For best selection purchase caladium tubers now for planting in late April and early May when the soil temperature has reached at least 70 degrees F.

Get mower in top condition

Mowing season is upon us. Have your mower tuned up by a good small engine repair shop. The blade should be sharpened for easier operation and a cleaner cut. Replace plugs and check filters. If your mower is not a mulching model inquire as to what accessories may be available to convert it over.

Wait to fertilize turf

For the most efficient use of fertilizers, wait to fertilize lawns until you have mowed the turf twice. Mowing weeds doesn’t count! By then, it will be actively growing and ready to utilize the fertilizer. Early fertilizing is less efficient and can really encourage those winter weeds, which are actively growing now.

Topdress lawns with compost

If last summer’s drought left your lawn thin and struggling, a light (1/3 to 1/2 inch) covering of compost applied now will give your turf a boost this spring. It also will help cover the soil surface, blocking the sunlight, which can help deter weed seeds from establishing.

Don't misapply weed killers

Many trees and shrubs are damaged each year by the careless application of weed killers, including those found in "weed and feed" products. Always read and follow label directions very carefully. Keep these products away from flower, and shrubs. Don't overdose and don't apply just prior to a rain or the product may wash down into the soil when it can reach the tree and shrub roots growing beneath the lawn.

Fertilize established woody ornamental plants

The roots of trees, shrubs and vines are active in early spring in our warm southern climate. Established plants will benefit from some extra nutrition applied early. Spread about 2 cups of a turf type fertilizer per 100 square feet to provide an extra boost of nitrogen as these woody ornamentals begin their spring growth.