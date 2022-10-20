Skip Richter column: Time to make transition to fall planting

The recent cool spell provided a reminder that fall is arriving in our region. It is downright pleasant to work outside, a proclamation that was last said sometime last spring! Here are some timely tips for this transition season:

Large patch season arrives

These cooler, rainy days of fall are ideal for development of large patch in St. Augustine lawns. This disease creates unsightly circles but usually does not kill the turf it attacks. Excessive fertilizing and frequent watering encourage its development, so avoid these practices. Preventative sprays are available but work best if applied before the spots appear in the lawn or at least very soon after.

Harvest tomatoes and peppers before first frost

Pick tomatoes and peppers prior to the first frost. Peppers can be eaten immature, even if very small. Tomato fruit reach a mature green stage after which they will continue to ripen indoors on the kitchen counter. Less mature green fruit won’t.

Plant seeds of salad veggiesIt’s still prime time for planting seeds or transplants of lettuce, spinach or other cool season greens in the veggie garden. Barely cover seeds of most greens with finely screened compost. Scatter lettuce seed on the surface as they need light to germinate.

Plant the

“blue-leaved” vegetables

Cold weather will soon be here so don’t delay getting in a planting of kale, broccoli, cabbage, kohlrabi, collards and Brussels sprouts. The sooner you plant them the more growth they’ll put on before cold temperatures slow their growth to a crawl.

Plant root crops

Carrots, turnips and radishes will do well if planted now. Beets are also a good choice but may need some covering should they not develop prior to the first freeze.

Fertilize new transplants

Young transplants need to be fed gradually during the first few weeks to help get them off to a good fast start. Dissolve a soluble plant food at the label rate into water and drench the plants to thoroughly wet the soil and roots.

Give cool season veggies and flowers a boost

Cool season vegetables and flowering bedding plants need good nutrition to keep blooming and producing. These plants perform best with a light fertilizing every 4-6 weeks. Use a complete plant food with a 3-1-2 or similar ratio of nutrients.

Plant perennial herbs

October is a great month to plant perennial herbs. They will have time to establish prior to winter and will be ready to take off in early spring with fresh new growth. Water the new plants in with a starter solution of fertilizer and add a little mulch around plants to deter cool season weeds.

Plant naturalizing bulbs

Now is a good time to plant naturalizing bulbs, which are those species adapted to our climate that return dependably for years of beauty and enjoyment. Daffodils, paperwhites, oxblood lilies (Rhodophiala bifida), spider lilies (Lycoris), Johnson’s amaryllis and rain lilies (Zephranthes) are among the time-tested choices. Work a few inches of compost into the soil prior to planting.

Clean up pests on outdoor houseplants

Houseplants that have spent the summer outdoors often bring pests inside when they are brought in for the winter. Check them over and make sure and get rid of pests like mites, aphids, scale and mealybugs while they are still outdoors. Soap or oil sprays are often enough to clean up these pests.