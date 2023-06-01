There is always something to attend to in our gardens and landscapes. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you go about your gardening activities this weekend.

Rejuvenate houseplants

If you have houseplants that lack vigor now is a good time to move them to a very shady spot outdoors. Don't put them in too much light or the foliage may burn. Fertilize the plants and water them well. The increased light levels and added nutrients will spur new growth and get them looking great again.

Red ripe peppers

Peppers allowed to turn red will be sweeter and higher in beta-carotene, but the plants will produce a little less. So let them fully mature because the red ripe peppers are tastier, more nutritious and downright pretty, too. Even jalapenos which are traditionally harvested green mature to tasty red peppers.

Plant flowering purslane and moss rose

Flowering purslane and moss rose (Portulaca) are great succulent flowering plants that thrive in the summer heat. While they are drought tolerant, they perform best with periodic watering to prevent drought stress. These low growing plants work great as a groundcover in sunny areas, or in a hanging basket or other container.

Keep mower blade sharp

Check your lawn mower blade. Nicks and dents may indicate a need for a new blade. Sharpen your mower blades regularly. Dull blades can cause a brownish discoloration of the cut ends of stems and leaves shortly after mowing. Multiply these tiny tan to brown tips times a million and your lawn takes on a less attractive color and appearance.

Fertilizer flowers for repeat performances

Fertilize annual flowers on a regular basis to keep them vigorous and productive. If you use a liquid fertilizer, apply it weekly. For dry granular products, work in a light application once every four weeks. Slow-release products can be placed in the soil before or just after planting to feed the plants throughout the season.

Mulch protects plant roots and soil

Mulch planting beds as well as new shrubs and trees to protect the soil from crusting, discourage weed seeds and reduce soil temperatures. Think of time spent mulching as paying off many times over in time saved over the course of the summer watering and pulling weeds.

Plant extra color containers

Plant some extra flowering containers with warm season flowers for backup color. When one starts looking spent you can just move another into its place and replant the old one or take it back behind the garage to the plant "hospital" for recuperation. Color containers provide a versatile addition to the landscape.

Tip prune blackberries

Pinch or snip out the tips of blackberry shoots when they reach about 4 feet tall. This encourages branching which helps form a tidier hedgerow for easy picking. After harvest, remove the shoots that bore fruit back to ground level.

Water new shrubs and trees

Woody ornamentals that were planted from last fall through this spring still have a very limited root system and are easily stressed or killed during their first critical summer. Now that the weather is warming up it is critical to keep the soil around them moist but not soggy wet with regular watering in and around the area of the original root cylinder.