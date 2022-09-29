Skip Richter column: Throwing shade on your landscape

“A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.”

— Greek proverb

A tree can significantly enhance the value of your home and property. A well-placed shade tree can help lower summer cooling bills by shading the south and western exposures of your home.

If you have avoided your patio or deck this summer to keep from broiling in the sun, now is the time to decide to remedy this situation because fall and winter, our prime tree planting seasons, are just around the corner.

When you want a shade tree, you want it now. There is a strong lure to look for something that grows fast. This is the dark side calling and you must resist. As with life in general, fast and easy is often a recipe for long-term problems. Shade trees are indeed a long-term investment, or they certainly can be. There is no such thing as a perfect tree, but there are definitely superior choices for your landscape. Every species has its good and bad points.

In general, a species that grows very rapidly will not be long lived. They are often weak wooded or develop branch angles that are prone to breakage if not managed with diligent training and pruning by a professional.

Species that grow at slow to moderate rates tend to make better, long-lived landscape trees. Don’t think however that you’ll have to wait forever for these species to make a nice-sized tree. Give me a quality species, a little fertilizer for its first few years, and a water hose for summer dry spells, a supply of mulch, and I can have you a decent-sized tree, well on its way to stately, in 10-15 years.

Consider the features of a tree when making your choice. For example, Chinese elms have beautiful exfoliating bark for winter interest. Others provide some fall color, such as cedar elm (yellow) or crape myrtles (red/orange/yellow).

Within a general type of tree there are often important differences between species and varieties. The common bald cypress is found all over the Bryan-College Station area, often in areas that are wet. The Montezuma cypress does not and also holds its foliage longer in the fall season.

Crape myrtles come in all sizes, so you can have a medium-sized tree for an outdoor patio or one that grows over 30 feet tall. Crape varieties also differ in disease resistance (powdery mildew) and of course bloom color.

Contact your County Extension Office or speak to a certified arborist to get more suggestions and advice about which trees would best fit your needs and particulars soil conditions.

Fall through winter is an excellent time to plant a shade tree. The earlier you get trees planted, the more time they will have to begin the long process of establishing a strong root system to get ready for the hot summer months ahead.

Trees grown in the standard round containers always have circling roots that slow establishment and can result in other problems down the line. While root pruning containers are not common in the industry, they should be.

In the meantime, when you remove the tree from the container, use a boxcutter and pruners to make a vertical cut through the root cylinder on 3-4 sides to sever the circling roots. The tree will quickly send out new roots from the cut ends.

A shade tree is a long-term investment in your home place. It makes sense to select the species that best fits our climate and even the soils on your property, as well as your goals and aesthetic interests. It pays to plant it right and provide good care during the first few years.

As an old saying states, “The best time to plant a tree is 40 years ago. The second best time is today.” Do it right for your own sake, and for the next generation’s too.