Skip Richter column: Summer color for bright shade

Our blistering summer heat and drought can limit our list of adapted plants, especially in area with limited sunlight. Add to that a desire or even a requirement to cut back on watering and the palate of good perennial options gets even smaller.

Here are two proven performers that return each spring to provide dependable color despite the soils and summer conditions that most other plants cannot endure.

Turk’s cap

This perennial/subshrub is native from Mexico through Texas and along the Gulf Coast states east to Florida. It blooms from late spring on into fall producing unique turban-like bright red blooms that never unfurl.

There is also a white flowered form which is less common in the nursery trade. “Pam Puryear” (aka ‘Pam’s Pink’), named after the late Navasota plant enthusiast and co-founder of the Rose Rustlers, has soft pink flowers, while “Big Mama” has larger red blooms. Both are hybrids between this species and a tropical Turk’s cap (Malvaviscus arboreus var. drummondii).

Turk’s cap blooms attract a few butterfly species and are favorites of hummingbirds. A few leaf feeding caterpillars (think “bird food”) may appear that don’t threaten the plant’s overall health. Blooms are followed by marble-sized red fruit, which also attract certain birds. You will also notice some crinkled leaves at times due to a mildew that require no spraying nor poses any threat to the plant’s health.

Turk’s cap does best in a bright shade where it produces more attractive foliage or even in full sun where bloom production is heaviest. Plants die back to the ground in colder winters but returns from the base in spring, reaching 3 to 5 feet in size depending on location and growing conditions.

Under good soil moisture and fertility, plants can get leggy forming a loose open shrub and will spread faster via underground shoot emergence but can be kept in bounds by periodic removal of plants around the periphery.

Shear plants back a little in early summer to encourage more branching and to form a more dense, compact form. Turk’s cap also can be sheared back low to form a tall groundcover for shady spots.

Among our most dependable plants for bloom in bright shade, this species is very forgiving of neglect and has been awarded Texas Superstar plant designation by Texas AgriLife Extension.

Shrimp plant

The 4-to-6-inch arching salmon red-to-rusty brown showy flower bracts resemble curved shrimp atop the plant’s stems earning this plant its unique name. White flowers emerge from these colorful bracts but rather inconspicuous.

The long stems with colorful bracts are good for cutting and use in floral displays. There is also a stunningly beautiful form with variegated foliage that is even more effecting in adding interest to shady spots.

While there is a yellow form of Justicia brandegeana, it isn’t as showy. A separate genus and species known as golden shrimp plant (Pachystachys lutea), although not dependably hardy here but well worth planting for its deeper green foliage and gorgeous bright yellow bracts.

Shrimp plant is an easy care, virtually pest and disease-free flowering plant, blooming from spring through fall. A great low maintenance option for bright shady spots in the landscape the plants are dependable perennials in our area.

Plants can tolerate full sun if consistent soil moisture is maintained. In deep shade, the plants will be lankier in growth habit and bract color will be less intense. Fertilizer is seldom needed and can promote lanky growth.

Shrimp plant stems reach 3-to4 feet high and tend to lean over, so they are best massed, to allow the plants to provide support for each other.

Cut them back to a few inches above the soil in winter and they’ll return rapidly as the weather warms in spring. When plants reach about 3 feet tall, shear them back by about half. They will regrow and be dense and full of flowers for the remainder of the season.

Shrimp plant is native to Mexico but has long been a pass-along plant in southern gardens. Hummingbirds love this plant.

Consider investing in one or both of these Texas tough performers for areas of your landscape where limited sunlight limits color options.

If you are interested in becoming a Brazos County Master Gardener, contact us at the Extension Office or email Janice.anderson@ag.tamu.edu for more information. Our final information session for anyone interested in being a part of the fall class is Wednesday at noon at the Brazos County Extension Office.